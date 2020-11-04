PENTWATER — The Pentwater Fire Department’s aerial apparatus millage of 0.5 mils for six years passed by a vote of 803 to 471 Tuesday in the general election.
The ballot measure allows the fire department to purchase a new 107-foot Pierce Enforcer PUC Quintuple in the amount of approximately $988,797.
The aerial provides firefighters with five different tools: a fire hose, ground ladders, a pump, a water tank and an aerial device.
“We are thankful to the residents that we protect and serve in the Village of Pentwater and Pentwater Township,” stated Pentwater Fire Chief Paul Smith in a press release. “We knew this was a large request to ask for, and are thankful to this community that has always supported us.”
Asst. Fire Chief Ray Hasil said the department has been discussing the idea of a single axel apparatus that would help with maneuverability in a residential neighborhood with tight corners.
After speaking with several fire departments that used Pierce Enforcers ladder trucks, Pentwater teamed up with the Pere Marquette Fire Department to see how its 75-foot ladder truck measured up to downtown Pentwater buildings.
“The Pere Marquette Fire Department visit proved that a 75-foot ladder didn’t have the reach that many downtown Pentwater buildings required,” stated Smith. “There is a lot of new construction in and around Pentwater, and people are building houses as high as zoning and codes allow them. For $40,000 more, it made sense to go with the 107-foot ladder.”
Pentwater Fire Department plans on signing a contract with Pierce before the end of the year. The department will make a $250,000 down payment with funds they already have saved, and finance the remainder. A competitive bid process will be developed for financial institutions to bid on financing the remaining $738,797. The apparatus will take approximately one year to build.