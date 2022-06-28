PENTWATER — Pentwater residents of all ages gathered in the large rooms of the Artisan Learning Center to celebrate its 20th anniversary on Tuesday. The main room was crowded with people enjoying the cucumber water and cake, while the woodshop filled with the sound of saws and dust floating in the air.
Gene Davidson, the owner of the center, and his wife Barb were there, mingling with the many members who came to celebrate with them. Davidson could be easily spotted, wearing a bright pastels plaid shirt. He was often surrounded by people, laughing and looking forward to future years at the center.
“Twenty years, are you kidding me?” Davidson said. “It’s so fast.”
Davidson built the center with his own money and originally opened it as his shop with the hope that children would come from Pentwater Public School across the street. His plan was to run the center for 10 years before giving it to the school, but the school didn’t take it for several reasons, so it remained under the ownership of the Davidsons.
“It’s very good having this place,” Davidson said. “(The school) gave me the land and didn’t want it back. But that’s okay, we’re having more fun.”
It began as just a wood and metal shop, but eventually Davidson wanted to expand. He wanted to have jewelry making in the upstairs room above the workshop, but it got too dusty. So he built an addition to expand on the different art forms people could partake in, said Ted Towle, one of the staff members.
The center provides almost everything the members need to create, from supplies to saws to kilns. The various activities include woodworking, metal working, painting, pottery, weaving, stained glass, glass fusing and slumping and jewelry making.
“People dye and widows leave their woodworking equipment to the center,” Towle said.
The facilities can only be used by members, of which there are about 250, due to liability concerns, President Darryl Massa said. The center runs off of their member fees — $150 per year — as well as donations.
“You sign up, pay your dues and we set you free,” Massa said, meaning that members are allowed to work on whatever they would like and can ask for guidance at any time.
Janet Nelson has been coming to the center for 12 years for knitting and jewelry making. Nelson is president of the Pentwater Arts Council and holds fundraisers to raise money for the arts in Oceana County, such as the Corks and Canvases gallery stroll that took place a few weeks ago.
“It’s fun to see what people are working on,” she said.
She said she has seen some people do intense projects and never come back, while others come “religiously.” She recalls a boy who was homeschooled coming often to socialize and learn.
“It was touching to watch him everyday,” she said. “He would follow Gene around.”
That is exactly what Davidson had wanted for the center: to have kids come from the school all the time, but it just doesn’t happen. He even tried to set up something where school kids could come for free, he said. But really it’s “a bunch of old people” who occasionally bring their grandkids.
“It’s a place for the community,” Mass said. “It’s a wonderful hangout for young and old.”
One member, Jennifer Lydey, came a few months ago to talk to Davidson about stained glass and learning how to do it. He got her set up and now he says, “it’s perfect, she’s better than some of the old masters. That’s what happens when you let them go free and do something (amazing).”
Lydey said she began coming after Christmas and was there almost everyday throughout the winter.
“It’s a wonderful place to meet new faces and learn from craftsmen,” she said.
The center is mostly for hobbyists looking to make gifts, donations or decorations for their house. However, many of the artists have been making furniture and decorations for the newly built yacht club.
The Pentwater Yacht Club recently finished rebuilding after tearing down almost a year ago and will reopen on July 23. Members from the artisan center have worked together to build tables, cabinets, hostess stands, benches and the bar.
“It’s a community project,” Lydey said.
There are different rooms throughout the center for different artforms, including a pottery and painting room. The painting room is a bright room where people can use acrylic, oil or water paint on canvases or even tiles.
The problem the center is facing now is figuring out who will own the center after Gene retires, as he is 94 years old. People commented on his devotion to the center, coming everyday to help and talk to people. Finding a replacement will be hard, Massa said.
Davidson has no intention of retiring soon though, saying he planned on working the center until he’s 102 and then, “maybe go into a new business …monkey business.”