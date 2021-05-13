Students in Carrie Jeruzel’s art classes at Pentwater Area Schools have been preparing for the start of today’s 2021 Oceana County Virtual Student Art Show which is sponsored by the Pentwater Arts Council.
Mary Stiphany, who is the chair for the virtual show, said this is the first time the art council will be doing a virtual student art show.
“Last year, we could not host the event because of COVID,” she said. “In the past, the shows have been in-person, and I think when the shows are in-person they have a real excitement about them.”
Stiphany said it is all about safety this year, and the group made the decision to use a virtual format to ensure people’s safety.
Jeruzal said she is submitting 39 works of art created by her students in kindergarten through 12th grade this year.
“Those 39 pieces of work were created by 35 Pentwater students,” she said.
Jeruzal said each Oceana County school was invited to submit up to 7 pieces of 2D artwork and up to 7 pieces of 3D art work per grade level.
“Teachers had to curate the work,” she said, “photograph the work, label the work, notify participating students and parents, upload a spreadsheet with all of the information and then submit it all to the Pentwater Arts Council to then post on their website.”
Stiphany said the mission of the PAC is to promote the arts to everyone including students and locals a like.
“We have a lot of talented and creative people in the area, both younger as well as older,” Stiphany said. “We want to have art integrated into the schools and community as much as possible through events. For this event, our focus is on the students. We want to support them and their creativity. We understand math, science, reading are important but the arts are important, too.”
One of Jeruzel’s students, 11th-grader Haley Powers, has been busy creating dresses in her independent art class at Pentwater.
“This year has allowed me to explore a lot of techniques and explore a lot of styles of fashion,” Powers said. “I am interested in a lot of vintage fashion. I start with a style that I research then a lot of times I find a fashion icon from the time or from a movie of the time and then I sort of make it my own. My goal for after high school and in college is to begin a career in fashion design.”
There are two types of awards that will be handed out during the virtual art show.
The peoples choice award in which each citizens can vote once in each of the six categories for a total of six votes. The winner in each of the six categories will receive a prize of $50. Categories include: elementary 2D, elementary 3D, middle School 2D, middle School 3D, high School 2D and high School 3D.
The juried prizes will be determined by local professional artists, according to Stiphany, prizes will be given in the amounts of $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place for a total of 18 prizes.
In addition, the home school art department of the Best in Show artist will receive $500.
Stiphany said people can vote anytime beginning at midnight Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday when the competition closes.
Jeruzal said having a virtual platform to show students art work during the pandemic is welcomed because of the situation we find our selves in right now.
“Virtual is not the only way for students to show their artwork right now, but it is a precaution to keep everyone safe during the pandemic. It’s also ‘plannable,’ and won’t be canceled or postponed due to positive cases and quarantines like so many face-to-face events have been,” she said. “The West Shore Community College high school show was face-to-face by appointment only. Pentwater students had their work in two face-to-face exhibits at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts as well as in the Muskegon Showcase.”
Jeruzal said a final face-to-face exhibit that her students are involved in, is sponsored by the Pentwater Lake Association, will be about water safety. These water safety posters by second and fifth graders will be featured all summer all around Pentwater.