A $23.9 million bond proposal for Pentwater Public School was voted down Tuesday evening, 816 to 403, according to unofficial results from the Oceana County Clerk’s Office.
Pentwater Superintendent Scott Karaptian said that while voters struck down the proposal, it doesn’t mean the district won’t seek another bond in the future.
“We’ll re-evaluate what we will ask for and listen to what people want us to do,” he said Wednesday. “It doesn’t mean that people don’t support education or the school. We have to do a better job of listening.”
The school bond request was for 3.22 mills for 30 years.
The money was planned to be used for security improvements; refurnishing and re-equipping the school building; erecting, furnishing and equipping a new gymnasium and auditorium building; acquiring and installing instructional technology and equipment; and improving the athletic field, driveways and parking.
Voters with a home with a $100,000 taxable value would have paid $322 in the first year.
Karaptian said Wednesday that after working with the district’s consultants and engaging the community more, a different bond measure could be before voters in May 2022.