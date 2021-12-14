WALKERVILLE — Pentwater’s boys basketball team traveled to Walkerville and scored a 61-57 overtime Western Michigan D League victory Tuesday.
“What a fun overtime it was,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “(We) took an early lead going up four, but Walkersville answered back and cut the lead. With team effort (we) locked down the full court defense lead by Jonny Arnouts, and we able to scoop up some free throw opportunities after finding a few steals.
“(We) struggled from the line tonight shooting only 30% but Will Werkema-Grondsma and Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr hit a few to give us a two-point lead with the final minute to play. Brandon Macher sealed the win with a two-point basket in the final second of play to win the game in overtime.”
Pentwater (1-3, 1-1 WMD) was led by Plummer-Eisenlohr with 31 points, six rebounds and nine steals. Arnouts added 10 points, five assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Werkema-Grondsma had 12 rebounds, five steals, four assists and a blocked shot to go with his nine points.