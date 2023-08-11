PENTWATER — Friday might have been the perfect conditions for building a sandcastle at Charles Mears State Park. The slight breeze off Lake Michigan and overcast conditions kept the sand wet and from drying out in the heat of the sun.
Sculptors still arrived prepared, for the slightest change in the weather, carrying everything from hand scrapers, shovels and rakes to buckets and pump sprayers. One family even brought their own wooden forms to create a sand masterpiece on the beach.
The sandcastles contest is put on every year by the Pentwater Service Club with many volunteers. The theme for this year’s event was “50 Years of Sand Sculpting,” according to club member and co-chair of the sandcastle contest, Glenn Beavis.
“This event is part of Pentwater Homecoming and sponsored by the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce,” Beavis said. “The service club is the one who organizes all of the volunteers and plans the event. Every year the chamber determines the theme, and it is our job to get that information out.”
Beavis said the event is intended for families and not the pro sculptors.
“This is a small community, and we are trying to keep the small community vibe going,” he said.
Beavis said the sculptors have three hours to build their sand sculptures in multiple divisions, everything from kids to adults to family groups. A panel of judges grade their work on things like consistency with the theme, creativity and neatness.
“We have at least two judges for each category and we give awards for first, second and third place for each group,” Beavis said. “We have seven groups, four children’s groups and three family groups, and the only reason we have so many groups is so we can give out more trophies.”
James Oxford and his family were busy putting the finishing touches on their sculpture just before the judges came through Friday. The Oxford family has been participating in a sand sculpture contest since its inception, according to Oxford.
“We have probably been doing it (the contest) for 50 years or at least close to it. When it started I was probably seven or eight and this year is their 50th year.” said Oxford.
Ember Buys remembers participating in the sculpture contest when she was a child on Friday. She was building a sand sculpture with her children.
“It is cool to share this tradition with them and it is just good family fun,” she said. “We had fun brainstorming ideas together for this year’s event. We let the kids take the lead on that this year.”
Catherine Waslusky and her sister spent the morning walking the Lake Michigan shoreline checking out the sand sculptures. It is something that she tries to do every year since moving back to Oceana County.
“For me it is watching the children participate,” she said. “They put so much effort into the sand sculptures.
Lily and Sadie Dyer and their friend Jessica Facundo were building a sand sculpture of a birthday cake for the 50th anniversary. It was the group’s first time participating in the event. The girls have been planning their sand sculpture for about two months and even practiced building it, but that all came crashing down when they learned they had to build a sand sculpture that matched this year’s homecoming theme.
The girls quickly changed gears and succeeded in completing their sand sculpture in time for the judging.
The Pentwater Sand Sculpture Contest was founded in 1974 by the late Al Ringquist who, at age 26, chose to move to Pentwater. Ringquist and his wife opened a custom furniture and cabinetry store. He was involved in the community and known for starting the sand sculpture contest at the state park. The sand sculpture contest has always been a part of Pentwater’s Homecoming Weekend.
The winner of the 2023 Pentwater Homecoming Sand Sculpture contest are:
• In the 1- to 7-year-olds first place was awarded to Rediske for the PTW Homecoming turtles, second place the Bishop Girls for Castle of Dreams and third place to The Martinus Twins for Castle;
• In the 8- to 9-year-olds, first place was awarded to Emerson Little, second place to Harrison Martinus for Volcano and third place to Callie Blease and Ellie Monson for Pentwater Pier.
• In the 10- to 12-year-olds, first place was awarded to Colton Jorissen for Got a fish on, second place to Ben and Griffin Jorissen for Bags and third place to Taryn Lewadski.
• In the 13-and-above age group, first place was awarded to Brenna Sinscho for 50 Years of Sculpting, second place to Maggie Jorissen for Lumber Town and third place to Polly Slotsma for Classic Sandcastle
• In Group A, first place was awarded to Vander Wart and Vander Werf for sturgeon, second place to Zorns for Stumped at 50 an third place to Bos Family for Nifty Fifty;
• In Group B, first place was awarded to Monopoly Clan for Cheers to 50 Years, second place to Fulsang Family for 50 Years of Pentwater and third place to Reckner Family for Kids at Play;
• In Group C, first place was awarded to Fransted for Nessie in Pentwater, second place to Kensinger Family for Building Through the Years and third place to The Meyer-Reens for Sand & Sun.