A contract has been secured to dredge Pentwater’s channel to Lake Michigan this summer, stemming fears that the community’s link to the big lake could be too shallow for peak season traffic.
Viking Marine of Muskegon is set to dredge 10,000 cubic yards of sand at a cost of $96,500, with work expected to begin June 15.
“We’re hoping to get at least to 10 feet (of depth), which should handle any sailboat that comes into our harbor,” said Village Manager Chris Brown, who called the partial dredge “a Band-Aid to keep the door open.”
A complete dredge is on the way, though, for the first time since 2019.
Federal funds totaling $650,000 have been allocated to dredge the channel all the way to its optimum 12-foot depth, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Wednesday.
Fears of a too-shallow channel stirred the community recently, as measurements taken in April revealed depths as low as 4 feet in some areas. A channel that’s too shallow to safely use — or the perception of one — would be a major blow to the harbor town’s vitality and culture.
But earlier this month, an anonymous $30,000 donation joined money from the village, county, and Oceana County Community Foundation to clear the path for a 2022 dredge.
It marks only the second time in the channel’s history, the first since 2012, that community fundraising was necessary to get the job done.
The army corps money likewise came as “somewhat of a surprise,” Brown said. The corps dredged the channel every year from 1963 to 2009, when shifting priorities left Pentwater largely on its own.
The corps has requested funds to dredge the Pentwater channel every year since at least 2015, but the federal government has not granted it. The corps can, however, allocate a portion of its own budget — it chose the Pentwater channel in 2018, and has done so again this year.
Brown said he credits the army corps’ “very, very proactive” depth soundings in April for lighting a fire under the budget request. He also thinks Pentwater’s representatives in government likely pushed for the dredge, especially Sen. Gary Peters, whose office gave a “great response” to local officials.
“Lately we’ve been pretty lively and pretty loud about … the detriment we’re going to have in our community, and I think people heard us,” Brown said. “We’re grateful for that.”
Brown said the situation is also worse than usual this year with as “an enormous amount of sand blew into the channel.” It piled as high as 3 feet on the sidewalks near the pier, which “has never happened,” he said.
He said Pentwater “certainly will be proactive” down the road making sure funding is there for the channel.
“We know that the next season or so coming out, that there’s funding for it, and hopefully the funding from the federal level stays ahead of the need,” he said.