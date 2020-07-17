Centenary United Methodist Church has an outdoor worship service each summer at the Pentwater Village Green, which worked out well this year considering the restrictions regarding gathering indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s something we’ve had for several years,” said the Rev. Bill Haggard, Centenary UMC pastor. “It was convenient considering (the pandemic).”
They don’t pass an offering plate, people stay put during the greeting time and are asked to wear masks when they sing, but otherwise the service looks like normal, he said.
“There are fewer people coming compared to past summers. More people are staying home. In a regular summer we have over 100 people,” he said.
And he completely understands.
“We aren’t promoting it like in the past,” he said. “Some people aren’t comfortable even on the Green, which I understand.”
He believes churches should be the first ones to protect other people.
“Some people think we are being overly cautious, and maybe we are. I’d rather look back and have that than knowing people got sick,” he said.
The number of people who can come to the Village Green service is limited to 100, but Haggard said since the outdoor services began at the end of June, they have stayed well under that number.
Some other churches have hosted parking lot services instead of meeting inside buildings, but because Centenary UMC was already doing the Village Green services, and only has side-street parking, doing it the same way as previous years made sense.
“People are used to coming, and that’s been a benefit,” Haggard said.
The church puts a sign at the top of the Village Green hill on Saturday to let people know there will be a service there the next day beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Earlier this spring, when the first executive order was signed, the church was doing only online services. Now that people can gather outdoors, they stream the Village Green service.
“When we do the greeting time, the iPhone gets moved around so people can see,” he said.
The church does get visitors, but Haggard doesn’t want the numbers to get too high.
“There’s a balance there. We want folks to come, but our priority is safety. It’s hard to sort out the best thing to do,” he said. “I think our protocols are good ones and most people are following them.”
The non-touch handsanitizer is placed ahead of the paper bulletins.
“They can use the handsanitizer before picking up a bulletin,” he said.
While they won’t pass a plate for offering, there are buckets available. Haggard asks people not to congregate around those areas.
The 6-feet social distance guideline is also used. Visitors bring their own chairs and the church spaces out flags so families can sit in groups.
“Based on the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, people can take off the masks when seated,” Haggard said.
Most importantly, he said the church has no desire to see anyone get sick.
More information about the Village Green services and Centenary UMC is available at its website, www.pentwaterumc.org.