Doug and Amy Kool left their home last Friday in order for Cottage Works to come in for three hours to renovate, but it wasn’t a typical renovation. The Kools were this year’s winner of the Ludington Daily News Room Redo.
For several years, the Daily News has teamed up with Julie Van Dyke and her team at Cottage Works to complete a room redo for one lucky winner. The Kools live in Pentwater and really didn’t know about the contest until they went looking for some information about interior decorating.
“We were encouraged to enter when I inquired if Cottage Works offered interior design consultation,” Amy Kool said. “I filled out a form online, wrote a brief description of what help I needed and included some pictures.”
Many people entered to be chosen for the room redo and when it came time to choose who was going to win, the judges had a hard time picking.
“After reviewing 32 applications this fall, we used our ranking system of several categories to narrow it down to the top four,” Van Dyke said. “From there, we chose the Kools on Bass Lake as the winner because of the perfect fit to our lakefront living decor. They didn’t ask for too much, which fit well with the $2,500 budget.”
The Kools' home sits on Bass Lake, just north of Pentwater and its design is more of a cottage with an open floor plan. Amy stated that she was impressed with how Van Dyke and her team pulled it all together to make it feel more like a home.
“Our house is an open concept, so technically the home is one large room when you step away from the kitchen,” she said. “They decorated each of the sitting areas — the TV room, fireplace room and dining room — with some new pieces and some of our own furniture. They transformed the house.”
While Van Dyke and her team worked on the transformation, the Kools were asked to leave their home, without knowing what they would be walking into when they returned.
“The Kools' combined a home and a cottage into this new year-round home and just didn’t know what to purge and what to add,” Van Dyke stated. “That’s where we came in. We listened to their desires and sourced the furniture and accessories locally, to transition a cottage with a hodgepodge of furniture into a home with a flow from room to room.”
The Kools just hoped that their home would be what they were looking for when they walked through the front door.
“It was a complete surprise,” Amy said. “We were extremely excited and in disbelief too. My husband is lucky, but usually I don’t win anything. We were very grateful. We absolutely love everything in our home. If we are forced to choose, we would say that the fireplace area with the new couches, new end and coffee tables with beautiful lamps is such a cozy place to sit. We like to call it the ‘adult room.’”
Van Dyke stated that completing this remodel for the Kools was extra special because they had lost a family member shortly before she came in to do the transformation and she was happy she was able to shed a bit of happiness on them during a difficult time.
“The Kools were so shocked and thrilled to win, and are the most laid back, easy couple to work with,” Van Dyke said. “Unfortunately Doug’s mother passed away the week of the redo, but we moved forward and were the bright light at the end of a sad week.”
With what feels like a new home, the Kools are excited to share the results of their new room with friends and family as they usher in the holiday season.
“We are just ecstatic with the results,” Kool said. “Neither of us dreamed we would live in such a beautiful home.”
The Kools stated that they are overwhelmed with gratitude and they are very excited to be able to enjoy their home for years to come.
“Thank you does not seem like it’s enough,” Amy said. “They transformed our cottage into a home, which is what we had always wanted. It was also very kind of the Ludington Daily News to give us flowers in memory of Doug’s mom who had passed away recently. Both businesses are such a vital part of this community and we are so grateful to have been included in their generosity.”