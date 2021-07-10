PENTWATER — The Pentwater Junior Women’s’ Club hosted its annual fine arts fair in the Pentwater Village Green after a year delay due to COVID-19.
“We’re happy that (people) can come here today and feel safe,” Barb Curtis, the Pentwater Junior Women’s Club poll and advertising committee chair, said. “The excitement is here, and everybody’s so enthusiastic.”
The fine arts fair took place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sunny weather allowed dozens of people to gather at the nearly 100 booths on the Village Green. All the vendors had to submit photos of their wares before being admitted in to the fair. Curtis said this was to ensure all the items being sold were handcrafted.
One change to the fair was the absence of the silent auction. With planning for the fair beginning last September, Curtis said the club was not sure what COVID-19 guidelines would look like by the time the event came in the summer. It was too late to plan for an auction by the time the fair was scheduled.
The Pentwater Junior Women’s’ Club announced the ‘Best in Show’ award at 1:30 p.m. The winner received a free entrance into next year’s fine arts fair.
“It’s so hard to pick one,” Curtis said. “You know, because everybody feels so proud of their work.”
Vendors and patrons were happy the fair was able to return in 2021. Vickie Reynolds, a vendor at a ceramic booth, said was like being a beginner again because it had been so long since she has attended a fair. She and her husband have attended the Pentwater fine arts fair four times as vendors and find the organizers to be gracious and communicative. Although it took them twice as long to set up, Reynolds said they had a great time.
“It seemed daunting at first, but when we got here, we got all excited,” she said. “It’s a great fair and it’s well run.”
Anna Walsworth said she was looking for home décor items at the fair. Being from around the Pentwater area, Walsworth goes to the fine arts fair every year. She had already bought some jewelry and a painting of Michigan. She said the fair is always a bit hit for her and her friends.
“I think after having a year off last year, it’s really fun to see it back and to see how many people come out and to enjoy it,” Walsworth said.
The winner of the ‘Best in Show’ award was Marc and Sara Aune, the vendors of the Silver Lining Studios booth. They sold handcrafted jewelry. Marc Aune, a jeweler and lapidary, said he cuts all the stones himself and places them in unique silver pieces, such as pendants and earrings. Sara Aune said this was the 13th Pentwater fine arts fair they have attended. Both said they enjoy coming to Pentwater and are looking forward to next years fair.
“It’s always an honor to be recognized by my by the committee and also just for being here and being part of the group,” Marc Aune said.
The fair concluded at 5 p.m. All the proceeds the Pentwater Junior Women’s Club receives goes bank into the community.