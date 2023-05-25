PENTWATER — One by one, 23 graduates from Pentwater High School received their diplomas on the stage before the community Thursday night in the schools gym.
And one by one, each graduate distributed sunflowers to loved ones in the crowd, honoring them for the commitment each gave.
Whether it was Pentwater Superintendent Scott Karaptian or the trio of class speakers, Grace Stoneman, Evalena Jeruzal or Anna VanDuinen, each honored those committed to them and marked the challenges faced by the Class of 2023.
“I’d like to thank our entire Pentwater community. We appreciate all of you very much, so thank you,” Karaptian said in his introduction.
In speaking to the graduates, Karaptian said the class successfully overcame many challenges, including overcoming those posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All of you have succeeded and will go on to do so many amazing things in your future, and we are very proud of each and every one of your,” he said.
Jeruzal and VanDuinen spoke together at the podium, marking each of their years together attending Pentwater Public Schools. Both drew many laughs recalling many of the pratfalls of themselves and their classmates.
They also expressed their appreciation for their classmates.
“The friends that you make at Pentwater are family. It’s hard to imagine what life will be like when we’re all on a different path,” VanDuinen said.
Stoneman reminisced, too, but also marked the passing of classmate Daria Reitsma, who died in August 2020 during the graduating class’s 10th grade year.
“It was a really, confusing and emotional and difficult time,” Stoneman said. “As a class, we got together that year to celebrate her death. We had a fire at Jacob’s house and had a card game, and then talked with her parents.
“Although she devastatingly isn’t here with us tonight, I know she touched the lives of many. And her memory will live on through all of us.”
The back of the program for the school’s graduation had a purple ribbon printed on it, and with, “In remembrance of Daria Reitsma” below it.
Jeruzal shortly thereafter received the recognition of being named the Pentwater Best All-Around Senior. Karaptian said the honor recognizes the senior that participates in extra curricular activities, does well in the classroom and works well in the community.
The 23-member class, then, one by one, had their names announced and received their diplomas and distributed the sunflowers.
Upon returning to the stage, Marissa Sayles led the class in the turning of their tassels which lasted mere seconds as the caps were flung high into the air.
With their caps recovered, the class of 2023 left the gymnasium to be followed by the community for warm hugs and handshakes on the front lawn of Pentwater High School.