PENTWATER — Pentwater High School seniors made their way through the gymnasium on Thursday in ITS graduation ceremony. Dressed in purple and gold, the 23 seniors waded through the crowd of their families and friends sitting in lawn chairs and bleachers.
The ceremony began with a speech Superintendent and Principal Dr. Scott Karaptian. He started with a moment of silence for those killed and injured in the Robb Elementary shooting in Texas before asking the audience to stand for the National Anthem played by the Pentwater High School Band.
Karaptian thanked teachers, faculty, students and parents for their flexibility, endurance, trust and confidence. Following this he quoted the novel, “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy.
“If at first you don’t succeed, have some cake,” he said.
He also discussed quotes from the book about not dwelling on hardships and that trying to be like others is the biggest waste of time.
“Always remember you matter,” he said.
Following Karaptian’s speech, he asked the Graduate Honors Students, those who earned a 3.3 grade point average or higher, to stand. Graduates Haidyn Adams, Crysta Cluchey, Nicole Daniels, Bailee Hasil, Mikaylyn Kenney, Brandon Macher, Shane Roberts, Alexis Settler and Aiden Shotwell received the academic recognition of summa cum laude. Graduates Kylee Douglas, Haley Powers and Breanna Voorheis received magna cum laude. Graduates Aubrey MacIntosh and Campbell Miller received cum laude.
The ceremony also featured a musical performance from Andrea Gallie, Richard Magrath, graduate MacIntosh, Michael Quinteros and Abie VanDuinen. The group performed a song called, “Renovation.”
“It’s really about renewal,” said Magrath, a Pentwater faculty member. “It’s about taking … the chance to renew, to restart and we can always do that.”
Two seniors took the stage to summarize their years at Pentwater Public Schools. Adams thanked those who shaped her, including specific teachers, faculty and coaches. She appreciated her small class sizes, staff members that provided her with absent and tardy slips, and even those who sent her home for breaking the dress code.
She thanked her parents for providing her the best opportunities and her closest friends.
“This next step in life will be a big one,” she said.
She reminisced about many memories with her classmates, including when she was stepped on by a horse and all her classmates came to check on her at home while she spent weeks away from school. She ended with a quote from Dr. Seuss.
“If you get the chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it would be easy, they just promised it would be worth it.”
The second graduate speaker was Student Council President Mikaylyn Kenney who shared many memories from her education years, including watching Schoolhouse Rock, being called “guinea pigs” by their fourth grade teacher and sharing her locker with a new student who ended up becoming a sweet friend.
She discussed her class’s struggle with COVID and how they only had “one normal year of high school.”
“We dealt with adversity on many accounts,” she said.
She also highlighted her foreign exchange classmates, one of which became her best friend. She appreciated the way her classmates got to learn about new cultures from around the world.
Following their speeches, the band performed the song, “Once a Falcon,” arranged by Erin Sharpe, the band director, before Karaptian presented the All-Around Senior award to Brandon Macher.
Anna VanDuinen, the student council vice president, led the calling of class roll. After graduates were handed their diplomas, they received a bundle of their class flower, the Carnation Mariposa, to distribute to their family and friends in the audience.
Concluding the night, Kenney led the graduating class in the turning of their tassels. A few graduates even tossed their caps in the air, with some falling off stage.