PENTWATER — The Pentwater’s class of 2021 conducted its graduation within the walls of the high school gymnasium Thursday evening.
The graduation was originally set to take place in the Village Green on Thursday evening. However, the event was moved indoors due to rain. Friends and family of the 2021 graduates sat on bleachers and fold-out chairs to watch the ceremony.
With the Pentwater High School Band playing the processional, Superintendent and Principal Scott Karaptian began the ceremony. He thanked the staff and the families in attendance for everything they did for the students throughout the years. Additionally, he thanked the students for the strength they showed over the last few years.
“I’d like to commend all of our students for their flexibility, their patience, their endurance, and the grit that it took to not only survive this school year but to thrive and learn in the many different environments,” Karaptian said.
Students who received a GPA of 3.3 or higher were recognized during the ceremony. Graduates Elizabeth Arnouts, Shelby Brown, Delaney Bryce, Alexandria Drechen, Justine Murphy, Grace Powers and Johnathon VanDuinen received the academic recognition of summa cum laude. Graduates Blake Bringedahl and Khole Hofmann received the academic recognition of cum laude. Brown was also recognized for receiving the All-Around Senior Award.
There was another musical performance given at the graduation ceremony. Faculty members Andrea Gallie and Rick Magrath performed an original song titled, “Into Tomorrow.” VanDuinen performed with the duo as well.
The event then moved to the student speakers. For the 2021 Pentwater graduation ceremony, the class speakers were Brown and VanDuinen.
In her speech, Brown talked about how she was timid when she first came to Pentwater in 2015. However, the town and the people within it helped her grow her confidence and love for the community. Although Brown said she is anxious for the future, she is comforted to know Pentwater will always be there.
“There’s comfort in the knowledge that I’m not really leaving anything behind,” she said.
VanDuinen began his speech by thanking those in attendance. He then went on to talk about the challenges the class has faced together. One of the biggest being the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This academic year was a convincing test of our ability to adapt to change,” he said. “We can all be proud of ourselves for the success we had in rolling with the punches.”
Before handing out diplomas, the class was seated for their final roll call. As they were called on one by one, the graduates went into the audience to hand out the class flower, Iris Telstar Blues, to people who had an impact on them.
Drechen said she was excited and sad to graduate. She plans on getting a degree in nursing, as she is currently a certified CNA. She will miss the tight-knit community the village and high school offered her for many years.
“Good luck to everyone and I hope everyone is successful in everything that they do,” she said.
Graduate Kailey Douglass echoed the excitement and sadness of graduating. Her future plans are to join AmeriCorps and save money for college. She also hopes to join the Peace Corp.
“Take in the small moments because there is a lot of them if you look for the light,” she said.
Despite the weather changing the venue plans, Pentwater High School faculty and the Pentwater community were glad to see the class of 2021 graduate.