The Lake Sturgeon is pushing off for its second season of Pentwater historical cruises this week.
The cruises were originally a way to fund the water taxi service provided by the Village of Pentwater and Oceana Township while Longbridge Road was under construction last year.
The taxi service, historical and sunset cruises became so popular they decided to bring it back, according to Ron Beeber, a Pentwater Historical Society volunteer.
“It started out as a way to pay for the taxi service. We still had the boat. People enjoy sitting on it, and we tell them about what happened (in the town) while it goes around,” he said.
Beeber helped put together talking points for the tour, which are based on what people will see on the one-hour cruise down the channel, into Lake Michigan and then around part of Pentwater Lake.
“People will be able to see the different locations and landmarks, then we encourage them to go to the free Pentwater museum and see photos of these places,” he said. “People will see how Pentwater came about, how it went from a lumber town with all the white pine being cut down, to the farming that started once the pine was gone and just the resilience of the people who lived here.”
Beeber or one of the other volunteers will share some of the interesting parts of the town’s history, including a horse track that ran for 35 years, when an airplane used the frozen lake as a runway and how a Native American burial site near Dumaw Creek was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
“People will get a better feel for the place. We knit it all together,” he said. “When people know the history of it, it makes it a more interesting place to be. Even locals come away learning things they didn’t know.”
The water taxi service runs for free Wednesdays through Sundays. The historical cruise begins at the dock at the end of Third Street from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. the same days.
The boat can hold 10 passengers. People will be distanced apart based on family groups and face masks are required.
If people have questions concerning the weather, they can email the captain at pentwaterwatertaxi@gmail.com.
History cruise tickets cost $10 and can be purchased from the captain at the boat. More information is posted on the Pentwater Water Taxi page on Facebook.
The historical museum is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. located at 85 Rutledge Street. More history-related information is found on its website, www.pentwaterhistoricalsociety.org, or on the Pentwater Historical Society Museum page on Facebook.