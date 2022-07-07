The Pentwater Jr. Women’s Club welcomes all to its 57th Annual Pentwater Juried Art & Craft Fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Village Green.
The fair, which always occurs on the second Saturday of July, will have around 86 artists this year selling a variety of art including painting, ceramics, jewelry, pottery, photography, weaving, sculpture and more.
This is the fair’s second year back after COVID and the club is trying to implement new activities for visitors to enjoy. There will be music provided by the Third Coast Swing Band, a band influenced by 1930s and ‘40s jazz and specializing in Gypsy Swing, Gypsy Bossa, Bolero, French Musette and more.
There will also be an activity called Scoop for Jewels in which participants can search treasures and jewelry.
“Everyone will be a winner,” said Vickie Scott, co-chair for Scoop for Jewels. “And all the money that we raise will go to our food truck.”
Scoop for Jewels will be the club’s new “fun” raiser and the money will go to its Feeding America mobile food pantry, which takes place the third Tuesday of every month at the Pentwater fire barn.
The club raises money for many other charities, events and projects in Pentwater as well, including scholarships, the Pentwater Arts Council Sculpture Walk, the beach walkway and more.
All artists in the fair must go through a jury process, first applying and submitting photos of their work on Zapplication. Scott said this makes the fair “much better” as it ensures all works are original and nothing is store bought.
“This isn’t a ‘set up a booth because I bought some stuff at the dollar store and I want to sell it,’” Scott said. “Everything has to be original work, otherwise they can’t be in our fair.”
Food and drinks will be provided by the Pentwater Service Club Duncan Wagon, and the Jr. Women’s Club encourages visitors to check out the local bars and restaurants downtown.
The children’s activity will take place near the gazebo from 11 a.m. to noon and 3 to 4 p.m. and all children must be accompanied by an adult. The band will be playing under the gazebo from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Visitors will need to pay a $10 donation to participate in Scoop for Jewels, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission into the fair is free.
Judging of the Best of Show artist will be at noon. This artist will receive free admission into the fair next year, waiving the jury process.
The Jr. Women’s Club expects there will be a large crowd this year as the people of Pentwater and tourists are always excited to come.
“People really look forward to it,” Scott said. “We raise a lot of money and we give a lot of money away. That’s the whole point of it.”