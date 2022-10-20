Crafternoons is a weekly program for children in kindergarten through fourth grade held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays through Nov. 17.
The program is held in the multipurpose room and is free of charge, but has limited space so the library is asking patrons to stop in to reserve a space or call (231) 869-8581.
The program started on Oct. 6 and runs every week through Nov 17. Each week features a different theme with a different activity. The theme for Oct. 27 is Halloween Cootie Catcher and/or bookmark.
Library Assistant Justin Wambaugh said the library was looking for after school activities for kids that were similar to that of the summer art program offered for kids in the summer.
Wambaugh and Tammy Hammerle run the program and have come up with all of the art projects for the weekly program.
Wambaugh said the first week happened to be national Mad Hatter Day, so making hats out of paper seemed a natural fit.
“I have never made a paper hat before,” he said “It was a lot of fun.”
He likes coming up with the art ideas along with his co-worker Hammerle and working with the kids.
Wambaugh said participation has been good.
“We have been getting around 8 to 10 different kids each week,” he said.
He added that the multipurpose room is not that big so they have put a 12 child limit on participation.
The program will run until Nov. 17, there will be a short break during the holidays and start back up in January and run through the school year.