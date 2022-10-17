Following a three year absence due to COVID-19, the Pentwater library is once again hosting a haunted library on Halloween.
The haunted library has become a tradition during Halloween as library assistant Tammy Hammerle said before the pandemic the library has hosted the event for about five years.
Hammerle said the theme for this year’s event is, “It is all a bunch of hocus pocus.”
The library will close at noon on Halloween to allow for the staff to begin transforming the library into a maze of horror, scares and ghouls.
In the morning the library staff along with volunteers will begin setting up for the event which will begin at 5 p.m,. and run until 7 p.m., according to Hammerle.
The haunted house is free of charge and open to kids of all ages.
Hammerle said children will be greeted by a staff member and guided as to which way to tour the library. Once the child has completed the tour they will receive Halloween candy at the end of the tour.
Hammerle said with the theme there will be three employees dressed as the three witches from the movie.
“We will have a table with the witches mixing up their brew during the event,” she said. “We will be doing different scenes around the library of the movie.”
Hammerle said a call for volunteers to help with set-up and take-down of the haunted library has been very productive but noted volunteers are still needed.
“We have adults and teenagers who help with the set-up and take-down and some who actually help with the haunting of the library.”
Hammerle said the employees always look forward to this event.
“It has been hard not doing the haunted library the last couple of years,” she said. “It is something that we all look forward to doing every year.”
The Pentwater Library is located at 402 E. Park St.
In the village of Pentwater Trick-or-Treating is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct 31. The Pentwater Fire Department will provide free donuts during trick-or-treating hours. The fire station is located at 486. E Park St.