PENTWATER — It happens on the third Tuesday of the month, it lasts about 45 minutes and its goal is to provide a little help.
On Tuesday, the annual monthly mobile food pantry took place at the Pentwater Fire Station. The pantry is sponsored by the Pentwater Junior Women’s Club and Centenary United Methodist Church in partnership with Feeding America of West Michigan. It provided enough extra fresh food for about 60 to 65 families throughout Oceana County and beyond, according to Brenda Wieber of the club.
Cars started to line out outside of the fire station by as least 9:15 a.m. The line formed a U-shape around the parking lot and snaked out to Park Street and continued along Ellery Street.
Fifteen or so volunteers from the Junior Women’s Club packaged the food into bundles or boxes alongside members of the Pentwater High School National Honor Society. The students have helped with the distribution for years.
Wieber said the partnership with the students has been great.
“This is a small community, and people really show up to help each other out,” she said.
“It is nice to help,” said Crysta Cluchey, a senior and NHS member.
Audrey Kieda was on site bagging boxes of macaroni to be distributed.
“People have easy access to a lot of food, and it is good, healthy food,” she said.
Brandon Macher, a senior at Pentwater High School and NHS member, has helped at the mobile food pantry for about six years. He said he used to come with his grandfather to volunteer.
“I do this because I like seeing all the new people and talking to them,” he said. “It is all about helping others. That is something that was passed down to me from my grandpa.”
Wieber said they usually have the same volunteers from month to month. On Tuesday, they had two new volunteers helping. She said anyone who wants to help can do so by just showing up.
Wieber said the only requirement for the service is people fill out a simple form.
“We need to have a name and a phone number in case there is a food recall to get back in touch with people,” she said. “There is no income requirement. Anyone in need of food is welcome to come and get food. We get people from all over — Ludington, Shelby, New Era, Walkerville.”
Wieber said the mobile pantry is required to report back to Feeding America after each distribution to note how many families were served, how many individuals and break it down further to senior citizens, children and veterans.
“We never know what (food) we’re going get until the morning of,” Wieber said. “It is all fresh or frozen food — no canned goods. … It depends on what’s on season. It is usually a very nice variety of food.”
The mobile pantry handed out potatoes, onions, macaroni and cheese, and boxes of vegetables, yogurt, butter and milk.
The Pentwater Junior Women’s Club is an organization that helps Pentwater in many ways, from community events to funding scholarships for high school students. The mobile food pantry has been in existence for about 15 years.