PENTWATER — The streets of Pentwater were lined with cars, all along Hancock Street and the residential roads on Saturday. People wandered along the sidewalks, chatting and running into old friends. Visitors stopped into stores and waited in line at Green Isaac’s to get a drink before heading for the Village Green.
The Village Green was full of white tents lined up side-by-side. People crowded their way down the stairs before spreading out to tour the rows and rows of various art for sale. Jazz music drifted through the event from the pavilion in the center as locals and tourists enjoyed the Pentwater Jr. Women’s Club Art and Craft Fair.
“There have been a couple snafus, but everyone has been good,” said Marcia Walter, a member of the club’s registration committee that put the event together.
The event ran from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and saw a consistent crowd throughout. Despite the bright sun heating up the event, visitors continued to come and go, with many walking around Pentwater before or after visiting the art fair to enjoy the shops or get a bite to eat. The line for The Antler Pentwater was out of the door as many attendees discussed eating at the restaurant directly next to the Village Green.
“We’ve been passing a survey around and all the responses have been very positive,” Walter said. “Some people have said it’s the best fair ever.”
There were lots of new vendors this year with a nice variety and high class art, Walter said. In addition to the art, there was music from Third Coast Swing Band, a children’s activity of making folded fans and the club fundraiser Scoop for Jewels.
The fundraising for the club’s Feed America food truck was “very successful,” according to Vickie Scott, co-chair for the fundraiser Scoop for Jewels. In this fundraiser, visitors paid $10 to scoop through a tub of sand and win a variety of prizes. The Best of Show winners from last year, Marc and Sara Aune, donated a “lovely necklace” for the event, Scott said.
“We love doing this show,” Sara Aune said.
This was the first year the club did Scoop for Jewels and Scott said it’s definitely something they will do again.
“Some people are even dropping checks,” she said. “Some don’t even scoop, they just donate. And we’ll always take it.”
Walter said she believes there were more attendees at the fair than usual, which she credited to the new additions of the band and fundraiser. Vendors agreed with her, saying that attendance was on par with past years.
Mimi Edgerton, owner of Sweet Pea Studio, said she did very well at this fair last year and that things were “cruising along” this year with possibly even more visitors than in the past. The artist, who sells hand painted tin ceiling tiles and believes in the motto, “You name it, we paint it,” loves the fair for its scenery. “Can’t beat being on the water,” she said. “Nice setting, nice people.”
Lori Taylor, an author/illustrator with Bear Track Press Books, also said there were more people than usual this year and that the art show was going well, despite the heat.
“If it could be cooler,” she said. “But it’s always fun to do these things and meet the kids, especially those that like to read.”
Taylor writes and illustrates books about the outdoors, specifically places in Michigan. Her goal is to get kids outside in Michigan parks through her books that focus on science, history, plants and animals.
“I’ve always been a story teller,” she said. “These are stories about my adventures.” Taylor has worked in places like Silver Lake and the Porcupine Mountains. Her books are named after the places she has been and are about the things she saw there.
Her books also contain activities for children that will encourage them to go outdoors and complete a task. She does library shows with her corn snake and her axolotl as well.
The Best of Show award went to Candy Paeth this year. Paeth is a painter and potter for her business MI.beach.
“I’m so excited,” she said. “It’s a lovely show and everyone is wonderful. The amount of people that come is phenomenal.”
An artist from St. Clair, Paeth began painting when she was young, however she stopped for about 40 years. Three years ago her husband encouraged her to start again and now she has her business with pottery and painting. She is inspired by Michigan nature, especially the beaches.
“Michigan beaches change, morning to night they’re never the same,” she said. “It’s the most beautiful place to paint. Michigan is my inspiration.”
Paeth also enjoyed the large number of visitors at the fair, calling Pentwater a “great community” and saying she received a “very warm welcome.”
Visitors were equally impressed with the fair, many taking the opportunity to buy gifts and fall decorations. Marty Cupp from Ludington attended with her two daughters who picked out their Christmas gifts for this year.
“It’s a neat fair,” Cupp said. “Nice variety and affordable.”
Joann Murphy, a member of the Pentwater Women’s Club, purchased a pottery pumpkin to “get ahead of the game” for fall.
“There’s so much to choose from,” she said. “Very talented artists and jewelers. It’s always wonderful.”
The Pentwater Jr. Women’s Club deemed the fair a success and was glad for the perfect weather and the high attendance. The registration committee was grateful for all the club members who signed up for times to volunteer.
“We’re very happy,” Walter said. “Every club member pitched in and did her part.”