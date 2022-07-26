RIVERTON TWP. — The parking area was full Tuesday as young and old alike were busy picking blueberries at the Pentwater Patch located at 6870 S. Brye Road.
Everyone there has their own reasons for wanting blueberries, everything from baking pies to making smoothies. Some even said they will return to the patch several times throughout the season.
The Pentwater Patch U-Pick blueberries opened on Wednesday, July 20, according to owner Dan TeBos.
“We have had a spectacular turnout so far this year,” TeBos said. “The turnout has been fantastic. We have a great set of berries, the size is good, there are a lot of them and we have had beautiful weather.”
On Tuesday the temperatures were hovering in the mid to upper 70s, which is a far cry from the 80-degree temperatures the area saw last week.
TeBos said the weather is always a factor for the berries both in growing and getting people to come out to the patch.
“If there is a breeze, then 80 degrees is not so bad,” he said. “It’s all about the people, if it is a good beach day, they are on the beach and they are not picking berries.”
TeBos said he does not blame the people for that, with a smile on his face.
“The weather has been great. We have had a nice breeze on the warmer days. The last few days have been cooler and that has been awesome for picking,” he said.
People are currently picking a berry called bluecrop. The bluecrop berry is known for producing high yields of large bright blue blueberries that are excellent for eating fresh or frozen.
A little later in the season, people can pick the Jersey variety of blueberries at the patch.
“I believe the bluecrop is still the No. 1 variety in America,” TeBos said. “It is a pretty popular variety, and it has been for a long time.”
TeBos said people come out to pick for a variety of reasons and some he even knows of that have dedicated freezers for berries.
“We have a handful of people who come out three, four times a week and they are on a mission to get their poundage of berries for the year.”
Jill and Dan took over the patch eight years ago and want to offer the community and those visiting the area a great picking experience.
“I just hope people take away from the experience that this is a fun loving family experience and they have a good time together picking some berries,” he said.
“We like to cater to all age groups,” he continued. “We have some spots where people that are not so mobile, can park next to the berries so they can enjoy the experience, too.”
TeBos said what the family wants is for people to have a good time, if that means people snack on a few berries then that is okay,
“We just want people to have a fun experience and enjoy getting out into nature,” he said. “For some kids this might be their first experience of seeing where food really comes from.”
The patch is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, at 6870 S. Brye Road between Ludington and Pentwater.