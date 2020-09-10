There will be a 30th straight Fall Fest Arts and Crafts Show in Pentwater after all.
The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce announced recently it was hosting the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, and from 10 a.m. to 3 pm., Sunday, Sept. 27.
A recent clarification from the District Health Department No. 10 of executive orders influenced the chamber’s decision, it stated.
The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce hosts two arts, crafts and antique shows each year in Pentwater. Spring Fest is typically the third weekend in June and Fall Fest is the fourth weekend in September.
“Residents in the area love Fall Festival and the chamber loves that this show draws in a more local crowd,” said Events Coordinator Ashlyn McDonald. “Typically, Fall Festival has 125 vendor booths. This year, due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, we will be limiting our show to 75 vendors. This limitation allows us to spread out over the large area to better accommodate a more personalized and safe shopping experience for attendees.
“Fall Festival has been a tradition in Pentwater for 30 years. It was created to extend the season in Pentwater, support local businesses and celebrate artists and it still does just that. Locals and visitors enjoy visiting the show, shopping at Pentwater’s local stores and enjoying a meal. It is a fun Fall weekend for all.”
The chamber stated that the clarification it received said the 100-person limit for outdoor gatherings was for event attendees, and not the vendors.
“With new safety guidelines we are excited to be able to host this year’s annual Fall Festival,” McDonald said.
The chamber stated its highest priority in the health and safety of the public so they are taking safety precautions. A greeter will monitor the number of people entering and exiting the Village Green, and the greeter will be assisted by having only one entry and exit point with the rest fenced in.
No more than 100 attendees will be permitted on the Village Green at one time. Hand sanitizer stations available at entry point and throughout the event area. Traffic flow will be marked throughout the event area. Food samples or food preparation is restricted and masks or face shields are required for attendees as well as vendors.
The chamber also asks that customers attending the events follow social distancing, wear face masks, do not touch products unless attending to purchase, use exact change whenever possible, avoid eating within the event area and stay home if the attendee is ill or has felt ill in the past 14 days.
“Like many places, Pentwater has had to cancel some of our most loved events this season. However, we have been working very hard to add new safety protocols and host the events that we can safely,” said McDonald.