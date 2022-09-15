Pentwater Public Schools is again asking voters to help fund school improvements, with two bond proposals slated to appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
There’s one key element that differentiates the two proposals from the $23.9 million ask struck down by two-to-one by voters 2021, and that’s the absence of an auditorium.
Pentwater Superintendent Scott Karaptian said the school district learned from the last attempt and took the lesson to heart.
“Our voters let us know they really couldn’t support an auditorium. We heard that loud and clear, and the cost was greater than they felt they could support, so we broke the project into chunks,” Karaptian told the Daily News. “We’ve heard our voters say they can support the building-renovation part, but they don’t believe they can support an auditorium.”
The school district is now splitting the issue between two requests: a 2.42-mill ask — designated Proposal 1 — for renovating facilities and reconstructing the track; and Proposal 2, a 1.99-mill request to fund the construction of a new gymnasium and multi-purpose facility.
With an auditorium no longer on the table, the total dollar amount the district is seeking has gone down compared to 2021. Proposal 1 is not to exceed $10,725,000, while Proposal 2 would not exceed $6,350,000.
The total for both proposals is just over $17 million — about $6 million less than the last request.
Proposal 1 would be for a maximum of 28 years, and would generate 1.59 mills in the first year. It’s a backloaded bond, meaning the amount will increase as the bond matures, up to 3.14 mills to retire the debt, according to ballot language from the Mason County Clerk’s Office.
Proposal 2 is frontloaded, meaning the amount will go down over time. It’s expected to be 1.16 mills in its first year and will decrease over time to the 0.94 mills required to retire the debt over would be for a maximum of 29 years, according to the ballot language.
Approval for Proposal 1 would allow the district to improve safety and security; repair roofs, windows and parking; make technology, classroom and mechanical upgrades; and replace the six-lane track.
The approval of Proposal 2 would fund a full-size competition court, a walking loop around the court for students and community members, and a fitness space. It would also give the district the ability to host concerts, performances, graduation ceremonies and other community events.
By splitting things up, Karaptian says the district is giving voters more of an opportunity to cater their vote to what’s most important to them.
“The bond proposal we went through last year, it was all or nothing, with a $23.9 million pricetag, and we felt that, by providing options, voters could support what they felt they could support,” Karaptian said. “Proposal 1 or Proposal 2 or both or none.”
If both proposals are approved, the additional cost would be about $125 per year for residents whose homes have a taxable value of $50,000, according to the school district.
Karaptian said there’s an incentive for approving both proposals at once.
“If you bundle, you save,” he said. “If you vote for both proposals there’s about a $60,000 issuance-cost savings. Because of how the bond is issued we could do a two-series bond.”
Karaptian added that it would ultimately cost “much more” to approve one proposal now and another down the line during a future election.
Pentwater’s current school debt millage is 0.88 mills, which is the lowest among the 13 districts in the area. If both proposals are approved by voters, the district would be at 3.38 mills, which is “still … in the bottom third of neighboring districts,” according to district’s website.
Pentwater is holding school tours at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 and Oct. 26, during which voters can “get a better visual” of some of the school’s needs, especially in the gym area. The gym is holding up well, all things considered, but Karaptian said it was “not built with high school athletics in mind,” and it’s “reaching the end of its life cycle.”
Karaptian said he feels “more optimistic” about this attempt than he did about the bond proposal in 2021.
“I am hearing more support,” he said. “I don’t know exactly what level support will be — if it’s Proposal 1 or 2 or both — but it seems to have more traction than the last one.”
He stressed that the school district is trying to run a “purely informational” campaign.
“We don’t want to draw a line in the sand and tell people how to vote. We just want to give our voters factual information … for when they go to the polls,” he said.