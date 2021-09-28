Pentwater Public Schools is seeking a bond proposal in the upcoming November election, with an eye on upgrading existing facilities, building some new ones and improving security in the school district.
The proposal will go before voters in the district in Mason and Oceana counties on Nov. 2. It calls for up to $23.9 million for the purposes of making security improvements, constructing a new gymnasium and auditorium, improving technology and funding upgrades to athletic fields, facilities and parking lots, according to ballot information from the Michigan Secretary of State.
If approved, the proposal would up the district’s millage rate to 4.05 mills — or $4.05 per every $1,000 of taxable property value. That’s an increase of 2.85 mills compared to its current rate.
Pentwater Superintendent Scott Karaptian told the Daily News the key goals of the proposal are making building renovations, constructing the new gym and auditorium and updating the track and soccer field.
Building improvements would include roof repairs, new flooring, furniture and cabinetry, some of which dates back to the 1960s, according to Karaptian.
The district’s website states that HVAC units in need of replacement, outdated classrooms, and damage to the library ceiling from the roof leaks as issues that need to be addressed.
“The roof leaks in the ceiling over library,” Karaptian said. “It leaks and has been leaking since it was installed in 2003, so we’re trying to find a solution for that once and for all.”
Security upgrades — which fall under the building renovations category — are another major need, according to Karaptian. If approved, the funds from the bond would be used to restructure the entrance to the school in order to keep track of who comes and goes.
“Right now we’re looking at creating a more secure entrance to the building. We’d like to create a safer entry so that once you enter the building, you have to enter the office first,” Karaptian said. “The entry was updated in 2003, but times have changed since then.
“We also need more security cameras to cover some blind spots from outside and inside so we can cover the grounds.”
All told, building renovations are expected to cost about $7.3 million.
As for the track and soccer field, Karaptian said in their current state, they’re putting student-athletes at a disadvantage.
“We don’t have a true track for our students to practice on on a daily basis,” he said. “We can’t host track meets, and when we go to compete they’re at an unfair advantage.”
Karaptian said the school’s runners routinely perform well in competitions despite the inconvenience, but he believes they deserve an updated, rubberized asphalt track to practice and host invitationals.
It would include a six-lane track, bleachers, a scoreboard and a grass field, and the expected cost is $2.7 million.
The auditorium and gym would be two separate areas of a brand-new building, sectioned off from the classrooms.
The auditorium would accommodate between 350 and 400 people, and would offer space for band practice and concerts, plays and community events.
The gym would be an improvement on the existing one, which “was never designed for high school athletics,” according to the school district’s website.
“The proximity of the court lines to walls and spectators creates unsafe conditions,” the website states. “The new gym would be large enough to host high school games and tournaments. The new auditorium would be large enough to host school and community events and performances, as well as graduation.”
The new gymnasium is expected to cost $6.9 million, and the anticipated cost of the auditorium is $7 million; the new facility would cost $13.9 million in total.
There would be a walking track around the perimeter of the gym’s playing surfaces, as well as a fitness center that community members would have access to. Having the community-access area separate from the school itself would help with the district’s security goals, according to Karaptian.
“It creates a safer environment for our students by separating them,” Karaptian said.
Karaptian said most of the ideas for the district’s renovation plans came from the community, and from the Pentwater Visioning Committee’s 2030 plan.
Public forums about the bond proposal were held in February, March and April, and the Pentwater Board of Education was presented with a bond scope in May. Final board approval came in July, according to Karaptian.
Initially, the plan was to have the issue on the ballot sooner.
“When I took it to the board to pursue a bond, it was spring of 2020 …. Initially, I wanted to do an August bond proposal, but we felt that it would be too rushed and not get enough time to seek community input and do it right,” Karaptian said.
He said the public seems to be supportive of the proposal; however, some have questioned its necessity.
“There are some who oppose it, but we have a fair amount of support,” Karaptian said. “Some people are saying we don’t need facilities for such small school. I say, why not? Why don’t our kids deserve this? We have a great community, we perform well academically and we want our students to have the same advantages everyone else.”
He added that approving the proposal would strengthen the school’s relationship with the surrounding community, and help build relationships with other school districts as well. Also, the upgrades would bolster morale for extracurricular activities like sports and the arts.
“We rank nationally and within the state for academics, but our kids deserve the same opportunities as everybody else,” Karaptian said. “A safe academic venue, a performing arts center — I think this is just one way that we can show that support (for students).
“I just want to make sure our constituents have the most accurate information possible to make a decision.”
The school district’s millage rate is expected to drop off to 0.88 mills in 2022 because of rising property values in Pentwater, according to the school district’s website. The new bond, if approved, would go into effect in December 2022.
The annual increase for a property owner with a $100,000 home is expected to be $142.50 per year or $11.88 per month.
Pentwater Public Schools last had a facilities improvement bond approved in 2003.
More information can found at www.pentwaterschools.net/page/bond.