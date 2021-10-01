The push for a bond for improvements at Pentwater Public Schools is meeting opposition from at least one member of the community.
Pentwater resident Ted Cuchna is opposed to the proposed $23.9 million bond project, which calls for constructing a new gymnasium, upgrading the soccer field, installing a track and improvements to parking lots, security and technology.
Cuchna sent out a mailer to nearly every home in the district with his views on the proposed bond.
Cuchna said he’s concerned not only with the $23.9 million principal amount but also with the added interest to the bond over its 30-year life.
“It’s the same as the last bond issue,” he said to the Daily News, referring to the 2003 bond that was passed by 18 votes and he, too, opposed.
Pentwater Superintendent Scott Karaptian said the total cost over the life of the 30 years is not exact because the interest rates will be determined when the bonds are sold, which awaits voter approval in November. He said the repayment amount could be as much as $40 million.
“Of this figure, $23.9 million is bond principal, which will be used to complete the improvements to the school district. The ‘cost’ of borrowing the money is largely the interest expense. The total estimated expense for (the first phase) is $6,593,080. The estimated interest for (the second phase) is $8,794,609.
“As we all know, when we borrow money, we are going to incur interest expense. The school district will pay interest expense on the bonds just as an individual incurs interest expense on their mortgage when buying a house.”
Cuchna is concerned about the enrollment of the school. He said that the district has lost students since the 2003 bond proposal. While searching through documentation, he said he found that the enrollment projection in the district’s filing shows a decrease in the next five years.
“There is another projected loss by 2025, (and the district) would be down a substantial number of students,” he said. “To put in a gymnasium for 600 to 700 seats, or an auditorium (of 350 to 400 seats) — they have (an auditorium) in Hart and they have one in Ludington.”
Karaptian, though, countered that a more accurate enrollment figure is a blend of a higher projected enrollment and a medium value, and not the lower projection that Cuchna is dwelling on. The figure should be twice the high projection plus one of the “most likely projection” for an average that the state looks at. That number ranges from a little more than 240 students in 2021-22 to a little more than 243 students 2025-26.
“Our enrollment, for the past several years, has remained steady,” Karaptian said.
Enrollment, though, does not determine the day-to-day budgeting for the district because it is considered out-of-formula. Most districts in the state rely on per-pupil funding from the state, but because Pentwater’s non-homestead tax base is significant, it receives its funding through property taxes.
Cuchna says the bond issue, if passed, would be paid both by people with primary residences in Pentwater and a non-homestead properties. He said, though, that Pentwater’s demographics are changing.
“I see the change in the community as we quickly become a retirement or resort three-month town,” he said. “The non-residents are carrying the burden. They don’t seem to understand that the school debt is paid for by both homestead and non-homestead (people).”
He shared concerns, too, that some of the work that was to be handled in 2003 are issues again now, such as the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
“If those boilers need to be replaced, it’s either from a lack of maintenance or improper installation,” Cuchna said.
Part of the bond calls for working on the rooftop mechanical units, updating the pneumatic control systems, issues with compliance with the American Disabilities Act, leaky roofs and boilers that are near their end of life, according to the district.
Karaptian said the district currently does not have a millage for a sinking fund similar to other districts. A sinking fund, though, might be too restrictive to the needs of the fixes of the district.
“(A sinking fund) can handle some of the things, but it will not bee able to handle the whole issue,” he said. “There are very limited uses that use that fund.”