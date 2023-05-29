PENTWATER — Julie Coughlin, part-time Pentwater resident stated that she can’t even count how many times she has attended the Memorial Day events in downtown Pentwater.
Coughlin’s father, Jack Webber was a World War II veteran and he and Coughlin’s mother retired and moved to Pentwater during the 1980s and made it their home.
“I think he was in the parade, probably every Memorial Day and Homecoming for 30 years,” she said. “I’ve been vacationing here all my life. My parents retired here in the ‘80s and once my dad got here, the way Pentwater does it with everyone, it just gives you such a warm hug. It’s so beloved for so many people. It becomes their home.”
Although the village is small and basically doubles in size during the summer season, Coughlin stated that it has never been the size of the community that makes Pentwater great, but the people who live there or visit throughout the year.
“I think the thing is in World War II, they just came home and went to work, didn’t talk about it,” Coughlin said. “Once he got here and joined the VFW and talked with all these other men, he had others. We were so proud of him. He was so proud to put his uniform on.”
Webber served four years with the Army Aircorps and passed away in 2012 at the age of 89.
“You go to the cemetery and there are so many flags,” Coughlin said. “That generation, like my dad would always say, ‘what are you gonna do?’ He saw parts of the world that he never would’ve seen. He said when he came back to the states, they came in on an aircraft carrier into the harbor of Manhattan. He said when he saw the Statue of Liberty and there were water cannons, he had never seen anything so beautiful in his life.
“In those days to travel so far away from home, that was really something. He made a scrapbook and I have all those photos. He lived a good life.”
During Monday’s event, current military members and veterans walked down Hancock Street in Pentwater, being honored by hundreds who gathered along the street for the less than 2-minute parade. The Pentwater Public School band followed behind playing a variety of patriotic songs as people clapped and as fellow veterans saluted.
“I’m used to seeing my dad, but then I see all these young guys and I’m like, ‘wow,’” Coughlin said. “One year I saw a young dad holding his baby, and I was like, ‘oh my gosh.’ The cool thing is that you don’t have to belong to Pentwater VFW or be from here, anybody who’s been in the service is welcome to walk in Pentwater’s parade.”
After the parade finished, the crowd filtered down to the marina where members of the U.S. Navy laid a wreath and then everyone gathered at the Village Green for a short ceremony including speakers, a rifle salute and an additional wreath laying by members of the U.S. Army and Army Reserves.
“I think that it’s so telling that the tradition of honoring the veterans is still so alive and strong here,” Coughlin stated. “It’s heartwarming to see everyone come down. It’s usually under two minutes yet everyone is still here. Anybody and everybody is welcome to march. My cousin was in Vietnam, a completely different experience, and the look on his face when he marched, there was so much pride coming through.
“It’s all just so special and this is really a special place.”