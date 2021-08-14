PENTWATER — Saturday’s festivities in Pentwater brought hundreds of visitors to celebrate Homecoming.
“It’s such a social event where tons of people line the street,” Art Fessler, parade attendee, said. “The parade is great, but I think it’s more about people coming back together.”
The parade route was down the length of Hancock street. At 4 p.m., around 50 entries marched the street in downtown Pentwater. Entries this year included the Pentwater VFW, Cosmic Candy and the Scottville Clown Band. Hundreds of people lined the sidewalks, watching the parade in excitement.
Many parade-goers showed their Spartan pride by wearing Michigan State University colors. After the parade, many people walked over to the Village Cafe where the Big Ten Preseason Tailgate Party took place. Money was also raised at the party for the Mason and Oceana MSU Alumni Association Scholarship. They sponsored the event.
“I think (homecoming) is great for the community, particularly the Spartan fans,” Jeff Hodges, village president and owner of the Village Cafe, said. “Homecoming has always been special.”
The 2021 Pentwater Homecoming Grand Marshal and Citizen of the Year was Claudie Ressel-Hodan. Members of the village gave her this title as she has done a lot for the community, from creating multiple websites for events and groups to organizing events.
During the parade, Ressel-Hodan would hop out of her car to hand out candy and dance with parade watchers. She said her favorite part about Pentwater’s Homecoming is seeing the generations of Pentwater families and newcomers.
“It’s just great to have a day that everybody is on the same page and having fun,” Ressel-Hodan said.
This year marked the 33rd year the Village Cafe hosted the Big Ten Preseason Tailgate Party. In past years, MSU coaches attended the event. Unfortunately, with the Village Cafe being understaffed, Hodges did not advertise the event to the coaches. He felt the restaurant could not provide the usual service it has given in past years.
People attending the event had a good time nonetheless. The Village Cafe’s backyard seating was covered in green and white, with some scattered blue and maize too.
“We’re all about the parade and the gathering here, but we do miss the Spartan Alumni Band,” Chad Williams, MSU alumnus and party attendee, said.
Pentwater’s Homecoming concluded on Sunday with a pancake breakfast at the VFW and movies on the Village Green.