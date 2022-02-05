PENTWATER — As a young boy, Chris Roberts, remembers being crowned Master Pentwater during the annual homecoming celebration and years later he was recently named Pentwater’s newest postmaster.
“It’s good to be home,” Roberts said as he talked about the village Tuesday, while sharing memories of his childhood growing up in the Pentwater.
“Pentwater has always been a special place to me,” he said. “My family has been here since the mid-1800s. My great-grandfather worked in the lumber mill/furniture store. My relatives are scattered all over this area. I graduated high school here.”
Roberts said he is rather excited about the post office’s new Delivering for America Plan. It’s a $40 billion investment into people technology and equipment.
“My new position allows me to be at the forefront of putting the post office back on track of financial stability, which will allow for future generations of excellent customer service,” he said. “The post office has been a career to many over the years, I would love to ensure it is here in the future not only for workers but also for our customers.”
Roberts said his journey started nearly 23 years ago with the Ludington Post Office where was was a rural carrier associate.
“I was a substitute,” he said. “It took me 12-and-a-half years to get a full-time job with the post office.”
During that time with while he was a rural driver, he used the G.I Bill to get his associates and bachelors degrees. He has a master’s degree and is currently a substance use disorder therapist with West Michigan Community Mental Health.
Roberts said he was working full-time with CMH for a while before he got the call for the post office about a full-time job.
“I took that job, but I am still running Tuesday night groups with CMH,” he said. “I became a full-time rural driver in Hamlin and Victory, and I did that for a long time.”
Roberts said a position came open to teach the rural carrier craft within the post office.
He became the master facilitator for the greater Michigan district. His job was to set up the academy to teach the instructors how to teach the rural carrier students.
After a couple of years teaching, he moved into the position of fill-in supervisor. He did that for a year-and-a-half before he was able to bid on the job for supervisor at Ludington prior to his position of office in charge in Pentwater.
Last year, Roberts took on the role of Officer in Charge in Pentwater.
“I bid for the job, and I got it,” he said.
Robert said growing up in a small town really helped to shape the person he is today.
“My parents were always pushing me to ensure I did the right thing,” he said.
In fact Roberts’ parents still live in Pentwater along with his brother and many cousins, family members and friends.
“I have come back, full circle to the place where I started,” he said. “I look forward to giving back to the community that gave me so much.”