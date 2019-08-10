PENTWATER — Hundreds of people gathered on the beach at Mears State Park Friday morning to see the amusing artistry as 45 teams competed in the annual Pentwater Sand Sculpture Contest.
The event has been held for more than 40 years, and it’s been organized by the Pentwater Service Club for a long time. The sand sculpture contest is a community tradition, said Ron Beeber, who chairs the contest.
“I’ve been the chair of this now for seven years, and this is probably the best combination of weather and interesting designs,” he said. “The theme is really a good theme. I think people can really do some very creative designs based on the theme.”
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.