Pentwater’s Village Council approved the sale of its former village hall at 327 S. Hancock St. during its council meeting Monday evening.
Pentwater Village Manager Chris Brown said on Tuesday the council had three offers for the building. One offer was from the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce, another offer was from Joe Guercio and the third was from Pentwater Enterprises LLC. The village went with the third offer.
Matt Halbower and Bill Tolbert are part of Pentwater Enterprises, and the pair want to build a boutique hotel and a destination restaurant at the site.
“They wanted this building for the construction and planning offices to do so,” Brown said. “They indicated they would be willing to give the chamber a two-year lease for the interim time.”
Pentwater Enterprises’ bid was $215,000. Guercio put in a bid of $205,001, and Brown said his plans were to renovate the site to create a year-round business while also leasing it to the chamber. The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce put in a bid of $150,000.
Last year, the village rejected a single bid for the property of $100,000, according to a previous report in the Oceana’s Herald-Journal.
Brown said the village and Pentwater Enterprises would work toward finalizing the purchase agreement. He also indicated that a change in zoning perhaps could be needed based on the preliminary plans that were discussed with the village.
Movement to city
The village appointed Mary Marshall on an interim basis as a public outreach person to help spread the word on the facts of what would take place should the village become a city.
After a year’s worth of research, the council last month decided to move ahead with the steps to allow for the village’s voters to determine whether or not Pentwater should become a city.
Brown said Tuesday that the city will create a request for proposal to have a point person for the potential ballot measure.
“In village government, we have a legislative body where no one person or the council can act individually. They can only act together,” he said. “We’re in a different situation than the township where some of their officials can act on their own. When we want to do outreach with the public, we have to have a different way of doing it.”
Brown praised Marshall and her background as a teacher, and he views what the village needs to do with the issue as an education.
“We have an individual in our community who is a very talented retired educator. She can fit that position for the time being. It’s more of an outreach with education,” he said. “It is important to educate. That’s what this whole process is there for. With this process we need to come out with good, accurate information.”
Dredging the channel
Brown said the contractors who are dredging the channel between Pentwater Lake and Lake Michigan will be pulling 59,000 cubic yards of material. That amount is more than double what has been done in recent years, including a high of 24,000 cubic yards in 1992.