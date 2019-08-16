Pentwater Service Club Names 2019 Persons of Year

The Pentwater Service Club named Richard and Karen St.Denis as the 2019 Pentwater Persons of the Year during the Pentwater Homecoming festivities and parade on Saturday, Aug. 10.
The St.Denis’ won the award for their work on the Pentwater Community Dinner, which they began together in 2010 to provide a place for Pentwater-area residents to enjoy a sit-down dinner with friends and family members every Wednesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m., September through May. Approximately 70,000 people have enjoyed a delicious dinner, served wherever they sit, at Centenary United Methodist Church, where local volunteers prepare and serve a meal that includes salad, entrée, homemade- dessert and a beverage of their choice.
“It was always our goal to create a venue where neighbors and friends could meet to enjoy each other and a great meal,” Karen said.
“It’s an event where people meet each other to find out what’s new and to ask how each other is doing,” said Richard. “We celebrate birthdays and anniversaries and everyday victories.”
Both Richard and Karen acknowledged the role of volunteers.
“Cooking and serving 150 people takes a lot of volunteers,” said Karen, adding, “This event simply could not have experienced success for so long without the cadre of cooks, servers, dish-washers and meal planners.”
“Without volunteers there would be no Community Dinner,” Richard said.
The Pentwater Service Club began the Person of the Year Award in 1973 to acknowledge extraordinary volunteerism that significantly contributes to the quality of life for the people of the greater Pentwater area. The St. Denis’ become the 47th and 48th honorees to receive the Award, now in its 47th year.
For more information, visit the Pentwater Service Club website at www.serviceclub.org or Facebook Page. Interested persons can also attend one of the club’s meetings, which are held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays at the Pentwater School Library, September through May of each year.