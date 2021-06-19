After a delayed start due to morning thunderstorms, the Pentwater Spring Festival Arts and Crafts Fair saw an influx of patrons Saturday at the village green.
Once the storm had cleared up, it was hard to tell a it had occurred, as visitors and vendors mingled and enjoyed the day.
Saturday was the first day of the two-day Spring Festival, presented by the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce. The event was returning after a year off due to the pandemic, and both locals and visitors were happy to see the festival return.
“Our vendors are really excited to be back and we’re excited to be back,” said Ashlyn McDonald, event coordinator. “Despite the rain, everyone has a positive attitude…”
Many vendors were regulars at the event and were glad to come back after a year of restrictions and lockdowns. One such vendor was Paul Terpstra of Paul’s Jerky, who has been coming to Pentwater for 12 years. Although he hasn’t been to the Pentwater fair since 2019, he has gone to other arts and crafts fairs in five states since February.
“What draws me back is the amenities they have here and the clientele,” Terpstra said. “The people are friendly, there’s a very nice park to set up in- it’s easy in and easy out-and I enjoy it.”
Terpstra said he hopes the attendees enjoyed themselves at the fair. He was hoping the rain would let up and he got his wish around noon.
Another returning vendor was Julie Lefler, who sells handcrafted jewelry. She goes to multiple craft fairs in Michigan and she was glad to return to Pentwater for 2021. She said she was excited to see the customers and the other talented vendors.
“I’m anxious to get the sunshine and start seeing people again,” Lefler said.
Some first-time vendors were there. Carolyn Adkins was selling ceramics in the Muddy Dog Pottery tent. She had her own pottery equipment, but she said she didn’t spend much time on pottery prior to the pandemic. After being laid off due to COVID-19, Adkins started to make ceramics again. A friend of hers told Adkins to sell the products at the Pentwater fair.
“I’m looking forward to people enjoying something that I truly love to make, and I say that from the heart,” she said. “Every one of these pieces was created with a lot of intention and some emotion.”
Adkins said the process of registering for the arts and crafts fair was easy. She was happy the weather cleared up so the fair could continue.
Marnee Furman was another first-time vendor. She was selling homemade self-care products. Furman started her own massage studio when her children had to learn virtually due to COVID-19. She said she was excited to get her business out there and to mingle with the community.
“It’s nice to have some sense of normalcy back,” she said. “It’s summer in Pentwater; I mean, what better place to be.”
The Pentwater Service Club was in attendance, selling food and refreshments. One food item being sold was handmade caramel popcorn. Gene Jankowski said the popcorn takes five hours to make with six people. Once the rain cleared up, the service club started making and selling fresh popcorn.
“My favorite thing about this is the people, the vendors, and all the variety of things they have,” Jankowski said. “There are so many neat ideas people have that are for sale.”
Melanie Redman is a fan of Michigan craft fairs and she said she was disappointed she didn’t get to see many in 2020. The Grand Rapids native likes looking at paintings because she is a painter herself. Redman said it was nice being outside with the Pentwater community.
“It’s really nice to be out and I hope the vendors do well,” she said.
Ludington residents Judy and Craig Rathke are regulars, attending Pentwater craft fairs in the summer and again in the fall. They were glad the summer event was back this year. They were looking forward to shopping at the tents and grabbing lunch in Pentwater. Judy Rathke said it was nice to be vaccinated and out in the village.
“It’s nice to be out and see people and go talk to people without a mask on,” she said.
Despite the earlier thunderstorms, many people came by and shopped at the vendors’ tents. People were happy to get outside and enjoy the newly nice weather. The Spring Festival continued into the afternoon Saturday, and wrapped up on Sunday.