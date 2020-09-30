PENTWATER — The 24th annual Oktoberfest in Pentwater will take place on Friday, Oct. 9 and Saturday, Oct. 10.
Events include the classic car and hot rod show, the Stout Stumble 5K run and walk, Art on the Table, live music and comedy show at the Village Cafe & Pub.
“The classic car and hot rod show has been a tradition in Pentwater for 24 years,” said Pentwater Chamber of Commerce Events Coordinator Ashlyn McDonald. “A lot of our car show participants are from right here in Pentwater and the surrounding area. However, many car enthusiasts travel from all over the state.”
The car show is taking place in the downtown area, according to McDonald. Hancock Street will be closed to allow for the classic cars and hot rods to be showcased.
“This outdoor venue is the perfect setting for participants to show off their prized possessions,” McDonald said. “Many awards will be distributed. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday in front of the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce, 324 S. Hancock Street.”
The show begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.
Check in for the Stout Stumble 5K starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday with the race beginning at 10 a.m.
“The Stout Stumble 5K is the newest addition to Oktoberfest,” McDonald said. “The idea came about last year when we were discussing how to expand and improve upon chamber events in Pentwater.”
McDonald said the course will weave through the Village of Pentwater at whatever pace the participant would like. No matter what the pace there will be a beer waiting at the finish line.
Anyone interested in signing up for the Stout Stumble 5K can do so at www.pentwater.org/oktoberfest.
Also on Saturday will be live music at the Village Cafe & Pub, according to McDonald.
Oktoberfest will kick off Friday with the new Art on the Table and a live comedy show at the Village Cafe & Pub.
McDonald said there will be fantastic sales and specials at the unique shops and restaurants throughout the Village of Pentwater.
“The goal of the chamber is to ensure we are continuously serving all of our members,” she said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some activities including the Cove Home tours, kids activities and the Oktoberfest raffle had to be postponed until 2021.
Visit www.pentwater.org/oktoberfest or its social media channels for Oktoberfest information as well as COVID-19 safety precautions.