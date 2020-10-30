PENTWATER — Saturday’s Halloween Spectacular on the Village Green will have a different look this year because of COVID-19.
“With consideration to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases locally the Spooktacular celebration will have a new look,” said Ashlyn McDonald, events coordinator at the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce.
“The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to the Spooktacular this weekend. With the rise in COVID-19 cases, we made a few key changes to our traditional event,” she said. “We are confident that these changes will keep the public safe while still creating a fun way for kids to celebrate the holiday.”
The chamber is asking trick-or-treaters to still stop by the Village Green to pick up Treat bags, which are limited, and take a photo at the spooky Halloween scene to be entered in the costume contest.
Following the photo, kids are encouraged to participate in the scavenger hunt throughout the village. The scavenger hunt begins at 12:30 p.m. and can be completed in any order, according to McDonald.
COVID-19 safety precautions include wearing a mask (required) in the event area. Those who are ill or were exposed to someone with COVID-19 are asked to not show up, space is limited to 250 people, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing.
Trick-or-treating hours in the village will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued guidance on how to safely celebrate the holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pentwater Fire Department will open its doors during trick-or-treating hours for kids and adults to enjoy free homemade donuts and cider. Winners of the consume contest will be announced virtually. Visit the chamber’s social media to see who won, according to McDonald.