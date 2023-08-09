PENTWATER — The sewer fund was loaned $125,000 from the general fund to be paid back in five years after action during a regular meeting of the Pentwater Township Board of Trustees Wednesday evening in Pentwater.
The board voted, 4-1, to make the loan for that amount over five years at an interest rate of 2.5%. The first payment from the sewer fund to the general fund is due on April 1, 2024.
Discussion before the vote centered on using funds available from the American Rescue Plan Act for the sewer fund. The township recently took over the supervision of the sewer system, and it is going through its first billing cycle, Pentwater Township Treasurer Heather Douglas said. She suggested the township use the ARPA funds, and if there was interest paid, it should be a low amount.
“I thought we were going to use our ARPA on the sewer,” Douglas said. “Why would we take out another $75,000 and charge interest to ourselves? I am suggesting that we use ARPA money to pay the sewer bills instead of loaning it (to ourselves).”
Pentwater Township Supervisor Lynn Cavazos said the township should hold back on the use of the ARPA funds, citing the potential need for replacing generators for the sewer system and the funds could be useful for the replacement.
Keith Edwards, the township zoning administrator, said it was too soon to tell if the fees for the sewer system are too low and will create a deficit or if they will be high enough to have a surplus because of just how early in the process the township is in regarding charging for the sewer system.
“We think that once the dust settles, we need to do a rate study to figure out what the people who are getting that service should be paying,” he said.
During Cavazos’ supervisor’s report, she said the Pentwater Lake Association took readings of e coli bacteria within the lake at various locations, and those readings were high. The association is looking into tracing the sources of the bacteria.
“We can get much more specific if we decide to do a second genetic test. It could be all natural. We’ve had some rain storms, and my guess is that it has been flushed out,” she said.
The township is also hosting its second of two meetings from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at First Baptist Church of Pentwater, 101 S. Rush St., for the township to discuss the potential impacts if the Village of Pentwater were to become a city.
The township board approved a resolution to spend $19,400 on a temporary fix of the fishing platform along Longbridge Road. The platform is taped off because corroded support beams beneath it. Cavazos said the long-term fix would cost around $300,000, and the township is working with the Oceana County Road Commission to pursue grant funds for a more permanent fix.
“We really need to get a grant. We really need to work on that particular piece,” she said.