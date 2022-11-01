PENTWATER — The Tech Help program at the Pentwater Township Library, which started in October, is aiming to increase awareness about what the library offers to its community.
On Tuesday Mary Jane Fedder and Justin Wambaugh started off the session talking about the libraries website and the Michigan eLibrary (MEL) and what it provides to the user.
Wambaugh said they target questions about the library’s website, but also about answer other questions about technology, such as uploading software on personal phones.
“If someone can exit these doors and they feel satisfied that they have had their questions answered, then I feel good about that,” said Mary Jane Fedder, a volunteer at the library. “Part of this program is to expand people’s awareness of what the library does offer.”
Because of the time of the meetings — which take place on the first and third Tuesdays of the month — the program is geared more toward adults and retired people, according to Fedder.
“I think this program does tend to go toward an older group of people because the younger people have grown up with technology,” Fedder said.
“A big focus is for people to have a resource at a time when they can come in and get their questions asked,” Wambaugh said. “I know lots of people have questions. I have helped a couple of people just set up their phones and learn how to get their email onto their phone.”
Fedder said those two things — expanding the knowledge of the library and helping people with tech issues — are what the two are trying to get people to take away from the program.
Wambaugh believes that by showcasing the library’s website, the program will give people the ability to access more information to help with everything from getting research material online to reserving a book or DVD.
The primary responsibility of the library is to provide a broad choice of materials and programs to meet informational, educational, cultural and recreational needs of the community. The library provides a number of other programs, including Crafternoons and its card-making club.