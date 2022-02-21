PENTWATER — The Pentwater Winterfest came to a close Saturday with a handful of events, from an indoor farmers market to a perch fishing tournament.
The farmers market was a new event for the Pentwater Winterfest, hosted at Centenary United Methodist Church.
One wave of people after another made their way into the church to check out the items available from a handful of vendors.
“Our farmers market is usually from June into September, and it’s pretty popular in the area,” said Eva Gregwer of the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce. “We just wanted to try it, and it’s been successful.”
Gregwer said the location of the market also was proving to be a good one, close to the downtown shops that were open for the weekend.
A handful of vendors were set up in a large room at the church, including Angela Rozhon of Zootown Cookies. Rozhon relocated to Ludington from Missoula, Montana, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and her part of the cookie business came with her to Lake Michigan’s shoreline. She was at the farmers market as a part of her side business she does beyond her full-time job.
Zootown refers to what people call Missoula, she said.
“I think of it as art therapy that you can eat,” she said.
Her packaged cookies were nearly sold out more than halfway through the three-hour farmers market. She said she was unable to get to the market in Pentwater previously because of it’s time during the week, so she was grateful for the Saturday time to sell her cookies.
Ryan Williams Perch Tournament
The Ryan Williams Perch Tournament also was underway on Pentwater Lake Saturday, drawing ice fishermen to the lake, mostly near the public boat launch off of Longfellow Road.
Gregwer said she had to print up additional entry forms for the tournament because of the number of people who were signing up.
The fishing tournament was hosted on the same weekend as the statewide free fishing weekend. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources allowed for those to try out fishing without a license on Saturday and Sunday.
“We had an excellent turnout (Saturday) for the tournament even though the weather was a little rough to begin with,” Williams said. “We had approximately 72 adults and nine kids sign up for the tournament.”
Aaron Cunningham won the tournament for the adults. He caught an 11 3/8-inch perch as a part of his day. Jim Six took second followed by Brian Schlaack.
Breslyn Johnson won the kids tournament followed by Caden Vangeldrin and Colton Jorissen.
Other events
The village also hosted a poker run through its downtown businesses. Those who picked up the best hand from through the various businesses received a basket from participating merchants.
Saturday also marked the final day for the virtual polar dip and ice skating at North End Park.