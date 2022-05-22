PENTWATER — The Pentwater Women’s Club hosted its 15th Annual Wine and Art Event on Sunday with plenty of food, a variety of wines from Port View Beer and Wine Market, and hundreds of handmade gifts, creations, products from local merchants and service certificates.
Proceeds from the event go to the club’s scholarship fund that supports graduating seniors from Pentwater High School and women returning to education at West Shore Community College.
This year, scholarships were awarded to seven Pentwater graduates: Nicole Daniels, Bailee Hasil, Mikaylyn Kenney, Brandon Macher, Aubrey MacIntosh, Haley Powers, Alexis Settler.
When selecting recipients, the club looks at grades, financial need and community participation before students are interviewed by the club’s scholarship committee. Many of the recipients this year were members of the National Honor Society, said Joann Murphy, a women’s club member.
“It’s the one day that we ask all women to contribute in some way,” said Claudia Ressel-Hodan, the club’s president, of the event. “They only work one day, but they work really hard.”
The event originally began when a former club president saw Durands Wine Co. in downtown Pentwater and thought that wine tasting and a silent auction would be a good fundraiser. Before this, the group would have a fundraiser dinner that raised a few hundred dollars. However, the wine and art event has raised much more with an average of $16,000 a year, according to Vicki Poplstein, a women’s club member.
The event has a lot of community support, with local businesses donating more than 250 items for the auction, Poplstein said.
The event also featured a king-sized colorful quilt made by six group members. The raffling of this quilt will be the second half of the club’s fundraising for the scholarships. Throughout the summer, the quilt will be displayed in the storefront windows of West Shore Realty, Sew Let’s Be Quilty and Jilly’s Gallery.
Raffle tickets will be sold in any of those three stores and during Pentwater Band Concerts on the Village Green. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn on Aug. 12 during Pentwater’s Homecoming Weekend.
Each year the quilt is named after some part of Pentwater. This year it is named, “A Rainbow of Pentwater Cottages,” celebrating the “unique and colorful Pentwater Cottages.”
This event received support from people all along the west shore of Lake Michigan. Many people attended because it is for a good cause.
“People really come out for this to support the scholarship fund,” said Judy Primozich, a women’s club member.
Sarah Huizenga of Holland was invited because her friend didn’t want to go with her husband.
“I’m an artist, so any time we can support a program like this is good,” Huizenga said.
Others attend the event simply for the wine and to meet new people.
“It’s just fun talking wine with people and having them try new things,” said Michael Bonarek, a vendor from Great Lakes Wine Experience.
“It’s our kind of thing,” said Kris Kokx of Walkerville, who attended with a group of friends from around Oceana County and one from Muskegon.
“White wine and food is a good combo,” said Jodi Omness of New Era, Kokx’s friend.
Overall, many people attended the event to support Pentwater and the women’s club. Mary Fuller, who lives outside of downtown Pentwater, came to socialize because “we don’t get to see the commotion very often.” She also came to show her appreciation for the town she loves.
“We’re very blessed up here,” she said.
“My feeling is we have 21 nonprofits in Pentwater and the fact that I see someone from every other nonprofit here means we support each other,” said Ressel-Hodan. “We put on an event that people want to support year after year.
“People want to be supportive in a fun way.”