PENTWATER — A slight breeze helped 12 young sailors maneuver their Prams (beginner sailboats) across Pentwater Lake on Wednesday. The young sailors are part of the Pentwater Junior Sailing Program which operates at the Pentwater Village Boat Launch at 191 E. Lake Road.
On Wednesday morning the young sailors were out with instructors working on their sailing skill playing games like follow the leader and taking a swim break in the lake, which ultimately is teaching the kids not to fear the water and to be comfortable with getting themselves back into the small Prams, according to Pam Slotsema, who along with her husband, Paul, run the Learn to Sail Program.
Learn to Sail is a six-week program that runs from July 3 to Aug. 11 for kids ages 8 to 18. A new session starts every week.
Paul Slotsema said the village donated the pavilion at the boat launch to the junior sailing program about 10 to 15 years ago.
“We are super grateful to the village who handle the yard maintenance and we take care of the building maintenance. We have a really nice partnership with the village,” he said. “The Learn to Sail program moved from the Pentwater Yacht Club grounds because of the increased boat traffic near the yacht club.”
The Pentwater Junior Sailing Program was founded in 1999 by Gene and Barb Davidson. Bill and Sue Bainton took over the program up until three years ago when Paul and Pam took over.
The purpose of the program is to introduce kids in the area to sailing, according to Paul Slotsema.
“I think there are bigger things going on with sailing than just learning how to run a boat,” he said. “It is learning how to deal with things that you can not change. You have to figure out how to manipulate a boat to sail you in whatever weather is dished out that particular day.”
Sailing gets kids outside dealing with the natural environment, he said.
“It gives kids a sense of self confidence at an early age which I think is one of the greatest benefits and we like to spread the sport of sailing.”
Christine Minor of Grand Rapids is spending the week with her parents, who live in Pentwater during the summer, and signed her children Zelda and Adelaide up for the Learn to Sail program this week.
“It is great to have a program like this,” Minor said. “I was excited to sign them up and I am glad that they are learning and enjoying the program.”
Minor watched her children operate their boat from the pavilion along with other parents and relatives on Wednesday.
In the learning to sail beginner program sailors need to do two weeks of sailing whether that is over the course of one season or two seasons to advance to the intermediate class, according to Paul Slotsema. In the intermediate class the kids will learn how to sail Sunfish.
“It is such a cool thing to be a part of the community here,” Slotsema said. “It is so nice to be able to start giving back helping to teach both summer residents and having the subsidize scholarship program to get the local kids out on the water to enjoy the area.
Slotsema said he noticed this year at least four families — that have sent their kids through the sailing program — have asked where they can buy a Sunfish to allow their kids to continue with sailing.