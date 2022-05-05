Blue skies and sunshine greeted those who gathered on the lawn at the Mason County Courthouse to participate in Thursday’s National Day of Prayer service.
The service was held from noon until 12:45 p.m. near the courthouse steps facing Ludington Avenue. Though the sun was shining, temperatures were only in the mid-50s with a slight breeze.
The Rev. Henrik Lidman of Prayer and Praise Assembly of God, who has been hosting the event for many years, kicked off the service by asking the 110 or so in attendance to come to the Lord with humility.
Following his introduction there was a special music celebration by the pint-sized choir from Covenant Christian School, directed by Katrina Ford.
Herb Smith was one of the people who attended the service and he attended on Thursday because he felt it was his duty to support the community, to be with his brothers and sisters in christ.
“Without a group of people like this with a common God this would not be possible. It is important to our country and our community,” he said.
“Prayer is the most powerful and loving thing you can do for anybody,” Gloria Smith said.
The theme for this year’s service was, “Exalt the lord, who has established us.”
Following the musical number the prayers of focus began with Brenda Gretzinger who prayed a prayer of praise and thanksgiving.
Pastor Gary Ridley of Trinity Church said a prayer for President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and those serving in congress. Prayers were for Cheryl Kelly, Mason County clerk and for city and township officials. Prayers went to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole and for all local law enforcement personnel.
Pastor Joel DeBlaay of Cornerstone Baptist Church prayed for area churches.
Heather Wickham, wife, mother and Bible teacher prayed for families.
Elliot Plummer, Ludington High School teacher prayed for local educators.
Ethan Ambrose, owner Red Rooster Coffee, prayed for local business.
Judy Young, a registered nurse, prayed for healthcare and others in the medical field.
Mykila Althouse, a U.S. Navy mother, prayed for the those men and women serving and veterans.
Dr. Stan Haegert, medical team director, prayed for the world.
Following the service, Lidman invited those in attendance to take a prayer lap around the courthouse.