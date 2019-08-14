The first person arrived at 5 a.m. to wait in line, six hours before the application event began Tuesday for the new senior and low-income apartments being built in downtown Ludington.
Laura Geiger arrived so early because she wanted to ensure she got a place toward the front of the line. Geiger, 62, is currently living with a friend, but she wants to rent one of the new single-bed apartments when they’re complete.
“They’re affordable, within my budget, and I’m super excited they’re new. I have very high pride of ownership, whether I rent or I buy, to me it’s the same. I get to take pride in ... a place of my own,” Geiger said.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.