Signing up

Phyllis Haske, Carly Kalkauski and Laura Geiger fill out applications Tuesday for Haske and Geiger to rent the new senior apartments currently under construction in downtown Ludington.

 Noah Hausmann | Daily News

The first person arrived at 5 a.m. to wait in line, six hours before the application event began Tuesday for the new senior and low-income apartments being built in downtown Ludington.

Laura Geiger arrived so early because she wanted to ensure she got a place toward the front of the line. Geiger, 62, is currently living with a friend, but she wants to rent one of the new single-bed apartments when they’re complete.

“They’re affordable, within my budget, and I’m super excited they’re new. I have very high pride of ownership, whether I rent or I buy, to me it’s the same. I get to take pride in ... a place of my own,” Geiger said.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.

noah@ludingtondailynews.com

843-1122 x341

Tags