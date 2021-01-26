The Pere Marquette Fire Department responded to a attached garage fire at 811 N. Dennis Road on Saturday, with the detached garage becoming a total loss, according to Fire Chief Larry Gaylord.
“The garage was about 30 feet away from the house,” Gaylord said. “The siding melted on the side closest to the detached garage.”
Gaylord said there was no flame damage done to the house. The only damage to the home was the melted siding because of the heat from the detached garage.
Gaylord said the fire department was called around 5:30 a.m. The home owners were home at the time and the owners actually called 911 after hearing a load boom outside the home.
Gaylord said the Scottvile Fire Department was also called out to fight the blaze while the Ludington Fire Department was called to help with water.
Gaylord said there were no injuries and the department cleared the scene around 7:40 a.m. But it did return later in the morning for a “flare up” but wrapped up around 10:30 a.m.
Gaylord said because of the amount of water used, the road commission was called out to salt the area. The Mason County Sheriff’s Department was also on scene.
The cause of the fire in not known at this time according to Gaylord.