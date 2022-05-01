David Bossick | Daily News photos
Pere Marquette Lodge No. 299 of the Free and Accepted Masons of Michigan hosted a lodge rededication and dinner to celebrate the lodge’s 150th anniversary Saturday evening in downtown Ludington. The lodge was chartered on Jan. 11, 1872. Saturday, members of the local lodged were joined by members of the Grand Lodge of Michigan of the organization for the rededication. During the rededication, officers of the Grand Lodge conducted a ceremony using a square, level and plumb as well as various processions.