David Bossick | Daily News photos

Pere Marquette Lodge No. 299 of the Free and Accepted Masons of Michigan hosted a lodge rededication and dinner to celebrate the lodge’s 150th anniversary Saturday evening in downtown Ludington. The lodge was chartered on Jan. 11, 1872. Saturday, members of the local lodged were joined by members of the Grand Lodge of Michigan of the organization for the rededication. During the rededication, officers of the Grand Lodge conducted a ceremony using a square, level and plumb as well as various processions.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

