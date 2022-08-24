PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A new addition to a string of recent resignations from Pere Marquette Charter Township employees caused a bit of a stir during Tuesday’s meeting of the township board.
Trustees were presented with a letter of resignation from Dan Healy, who took over parks manager duties following the resignation of Kelly Smith in March. At the time, the township opted to combine the Department of Public Works, water and sewer, and park maintenance to fill the gap left by Smith.
The plan to combine departments was only on a trial basis, according to Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau, but Bleau said said the move resulted in confusion about job duties and responsibilities.
Healy seemed to agree, saying he has “just been unhappy, frustrated with everything that’s been going on.”
“I think if things could change around here, I might reconsider,” Healy told the board. “I don’t want to go. I like it here. But it’s been quite a challenge to work here.”
Bleau called the attempt to combine departments a failed “experiment.”
“The realism is we experimented, we tried something new, and we failed. There’s no doubt about it. I failed … with combining DPW and the parks together,” Bleau said. “It didn’t work out the way I wanted it to.”
Though Healy’s resignation letter was ultimately “rejected” by the board with the hope that he would be open to staying on in another position, Trustee Ron Soberalski expressed frustration at the loss of employees, including Smith, former DPW Superintendent Andrew Larr, who resigned Aug. 9, and potentially Healy as well.
Soberalski suggested that Bleau was the reason for the departures.
“We are losing good people, and in talking to these people confidentially in person, they have a problem working with you as a supervisor,” Soberalski told Bleau. “That needs to be addressed. The problem is not our employees. We have a structure problem here. … We need to stop losing good employees.”
Bleau responded, saying, “Would you like me to stop managing them?” before stating that the issue at the heart of the matter dated back to Smith’s tenure, the ongoing Pere Marquette Conservation Park project, and the attempted restructuring of departments.
“The problem is we created a parks manager position that was part-time, and then created a park manager position that was full-time, with a bogus job description to keep (Smith) around. Then we bought a park that’s 360 acres with an $18 million development,” Bleau said. “Then, when (Smith) asks for more money, we don’t give him more money because he hasn’t proven himself. Then, we had a DPW director (Larr) that wouldn’t follow instructions — simple requests from a supervisor to get us bids for generators, to get us bids for contractors — a year ago, with no results. … That’s just one example of several jobs that were not done.”
Bleau went on to say, “If I’m the problem, maybe I should stop asking people to do their work.”
He continued, stating that Soberalski “brought this worm out” and he intended to continue to discuss the issue, leading up to Healy’s shifting positions.
“We asked Dan Healy to step up and take the parks management position and we restructured the whole staff,” Bleau said. “The realism is that we created a mess. The staff was unhappy and didn’t know who their boss was, and then my DPW superintendent continued to disobey my orders … (by letting Healy) do his job. …
“I got repeated complaints from staff that they didn’t know who their boss was, so we tried to separate those two situations.”
Bleau said Healy “did an excellent job with everything he did” despite the circumstances, adding that he’d like Healy to be the manager of the water and sewer department.
“That’s what the township needs,” Bleau said.
The conservation park project has also been an added stressor for everyone, Bleau said, citing hundreds of thousands of dollars in private donations toward the park which led to “all these phone calls saying, ‘When are you going to build the parks?’”
“I realize I haven’t been a saint when scrambling this mess up. … But I stayed out of everyone’s business until I realized that some people just weren’t doing their jobs,” Bleau said. “So if I’m the problem, well, so be it. Then I’m the problem. But I’m going to do my job as a supervisor in this township. That’s what the people hired me to do — hold everyone accountable. … If (the residents) don’t want me here, they can vote me out. That’s the process, and I’m perfectly OK with the process — I live by it.”
Soberalski asked if the personnel committee was made aware of the instances of “insubordination.” Trustee Andy Kmetz said the committee was aware of “some of them.”
After some additional discussion, Soberalski said he would let the matter rest for the time being, though he said he intends to bring it up again.
Township Treasurer Karie Bleau motioned to reject Healy’s letter of resignation, stating, “I think we can work this out.”
Healy nodded in response.
Bleau told the Daily News on Wednesday that he spoke with Healy earlier in the day and that he’s “very hopeful that Dan will be promoted to DPW superintendent.” If so, he said Healy will “be given every tool and education needed to serve the community.”
The board also approved new job descriptions for the parks superintendent position, a water and sewer operator in charge, and a park maintenance technician in an effort to reunify the departments.
“The big difference in the salary jobs is they’re not salaried anymore, and they’re non-exempt instead of exempt from overtime, and job descriptions have more detail,” Bleau said, adding that there was one pay change — the water and sewer operator will earn up to $1 more per hour if certain licenses are obtained within the first two years.
The positions will be advertised for at least one week.
ALSO ON TUESDAY
The board denied a purchase offer from J.R. Maintenance to buy Lot 8 in First Street Business Park for $28,000, as the offer was below the asking price of $86,250 for the 3.4-acre lot.
Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody noted that previous business park purchases have been “well within the range” of the asking price, with at least one being over the asked amount.
Trustees accepted the low bid from West Michigan Seal Coat for $19,050 for driveway and parking lot maintenance at the township hall, the fish station, Sutton’s Landing, P.M. Boat Launch, the DPW office, the water tower and the pump house.
The township also approved seeking an Environmental Protection Agency Assessment Coalition grant for up to $500,000, which could be applied to addressing blight issues.
With respect to a request to participate in a housing needs study spearheaded by the City of Ludington, the board opted to wait for the time being, and to seek more information about how the township would benefit from funding in such a study.
The City of Ludington, the City of Scottville, the Pennies from Heaven Foundation and Habitat for Humanity of Mason County have each contributed to the cost of the study, raising more than the $24,000 it’s expected to cost.
Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jamie Healy encouraged the board to participate anyway, saying the assessment would identify the root causes behind county-wide housing issues, help recruit developers and give the county a “leg up” in addressing people’s needs.