Warm weather and dry conditions made for the perfect climate for the 17th annual Michigan Quarter Horse Association (MQHA) Harbor Classic which is being hosted at the Mason County Fairgrounds.
Hundreds of horses, their owners and riders have converged on Ludington for the multi-day horse show which will continue today and run through Sunday, July 5.
“It is the location of this show that keeps us coming back every year,” said show manager Kurtis Gear. “Five minutes from the beach and all the immunities that Ludington has to offer.”
Gear said the grounds are beautiful, it offers a ton of camping and the show areas here are great.
“The Western Michigan Fair Association does a great job of keeping up the grounds for event this size,” he said.
Gear said people travel from all over the country to participate in this show. This year the show has people from Missouri, Florida and Wisconsin.
“We have been coning to this show for decades,” said Mary Robertson of Tom Robertson Quarter Horses, which is located in Elk Rapids. “We love to show up here. Our clients (from all over the country) love to show up here. Ludington is a place where people come to vacation.”
Robertson said horse shows are a lot of hot dusty work and that is why they look forward to the Harbor Classic every year.
“We like to be somewhere where there are nice restaurants, (and) where you can go to the beach and enjoy the area a little bit. That is not always the case,” Robertson said. “We show in a lot of towns that do not have what Ludington offers. Ludington is one of our favorite destination.”
Mary Robertson and her grandson, Trace Toteff were getting their 12 quarter horses washed and ready to show Wednesday in the halter class. It is a class where horses are shown and not ridden. The horses are judged on their conformation and suitability as breeding stock.
“This show is comparable to one of the other shows we have in Lansing,” Gear said. “It is certainly in the top two in the state. This is unique we do not have very many outdoor venues anymore. It is the only outside show on the schedule.”
The MQHA had to account for COVID-19 and social distancing at this year’s event. The show has many protocols to keep participants and locals safe including limiting gathering by removing the bleachers at the fairgrounds and adding hand washing stations throughout the grounds. The participants have their temperature taken daily and the MQHA has provided a safety director and nurse to oversee the guidelines and protocols are being executed during the event.
Mo Holmes, who works for Baldwin Quarter Horses out of Stanton, was working with a horse Wednesday afternoon and said she is enjoying Ludington.
Holmes was working with a quarter horse named Curly in a practice ring near the grandstands. She said her employers have been coming to this horse show since the Harbor Classic began in Ludington.
“They just love Love Ludington,” said Holmes, who moved to Stanton from Colorado.
The Harbor Classic is the first show for the MQHA this season. It canceled its first four shows of the season because of COVID-19, according to Gear.
“For all we know this might be the only show we get to do this year,” Gear said.