The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees met virtually Monday afternoon, hearing updates from the administration, getting an update on the performing arts and recognizing an outgoing member.
WSCC President Scott Ward said during his report from the Michigan Community College Association report that the plan was to have the college open for classes on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, but the recent emergency orders last week from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are to push back the start of in-person classes to Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
“We’ve had some conflicting reports,” he said. “(For some), that request does not apply to community colleges and other media reports say that it does. We’re trying to get some clarity on that.”
The state’s community colleges are keeping an eye on a bill being considered by the state that would allow for remote meetings through the end of March 31.
WSCC Vice President of Academics and Student Services Mark Kinney said the plan at this time is to return on Jan. 11.
“At this time, we have not made any decision to delay the start of classes or anything that a lot of other colleges that have done,” Kinney said. “We’ve seen a lot of colleges and universities forego spring break in the winter semester so they can start a little bit later.
“We’re going to start on-time. That’s certainly the current plan,” he continued. “We have a good offering of face-to-face classes for the… semester, just as we did for the fall. Certainly, (there is) a heavier percentage of online classes, but we feel it’s important to offer face-to-face, especially in certain areas where some students learn better that way.”
ARTS SERIES HIGHLIGHTED
Ted Malt, director of performing arts and a professor of music studies at West Shore, gave an update to the board about how it pivoted to virtual, doing so in three ways.
Malt and the work of West Shore will pave the way for music education at area schools, he said.
“They will be using a portion of this via Canvass, both Manistee (Area Public) and Ludington Area schools. We’re looking with them, their band directors and their choir directors to help them,” Malt said. “It was very successful. We went through this whole pilot program, and I can’t wait to do it again.”
The performing arts series became the Living Room Series with video, and Malt said the concerts were streamed on 20 different accounts on Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo, simultaneously.
“Since October, we’ve had thousands — and we’re approaching the 50,000-mark — of programming to these social media platforms. Our public schools statewide have used them as ancillary curriculum to help with music critiques and other things they can use academically,” Malt said.
West Shore also had a pair of concerts, one with its chorus and the other with its wind symphony. Malt and Adam Knudsen worked to combine dozens of videos shot with cell phones of individual members of all ages — from elementary school to community members of all stripes — which were then combined and mixed to make the sound come through.
Malt said there are four performances coming through the Living Room Series that should allow for the college to have shows through May: the Kenny Rodgers Band being brought by Edgar Struble; a five-string quartet out of Utah; West Shore alum Evan Taylor; and the Verve Pipe’s Lou Musa and West Shore alum Craig Avery. The performing arts office is going to also re-evaluate live in-person performances in January for later in the spring, he said.
RECOGNITION OF JENSEN
The board approved a resolution in recognition of James Jensen, who served more than 17 years on the board of trustees. He decided not to seek re-election. Each of the board members spoke of Jensen during their board comments.
“The thing I missed the most, and I’ve missed it in the last few months, is being able to go around the room and shake hands with every one of you,” Jensen said when the resolution was up for consideration. “I will miss that.”
Later, near the end of the meeting, Jensen recalled his start on the board. And he thanked the board, too.
“I appreciate working with all of you. I appreciate what we’ve done with the college,” he said. “I look forward to another 50 years. I’m not sure I’ll be around 50 years from now to right the next histories of the college. But, I’m happy with where we’re at and where we’re going.”
BROADBAND
Ward informed the board during the community college association report that it appeared the federal stimulus being passed by Congress has funds allocated for broadband access.
“Of course, that’s $7 billion nationwide, but hopefully we’ll see some of that money here because we do see the need,” Ward said. “I’ve been working with the community partners to address that need.”
Ward elaborated, too, saying that the college is working with various entities within its footprint to address the broadband issues, citing a recent article about the internet survey being conducted in Mason County.