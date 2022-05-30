The defunct Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center could come one step closer to its next chapter when the Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.
The commission will consider issuing a permit for Dreamweaver Lures, the Ludington-based fishing lure manufacturer, to move its business into the former pre-school.
The adaptive reuse permit would allow the company to use the vacant building “for a purpose other than that for which it was built or designed.”
Dreamweaver is set to move its offices into the building and make and distribute its products there. Described by owner Shane Ruboyianes as “a very light manufacturer,” the company outsources its manufacturing and decorates, packages and stores products in Ludington.
The company employs 12 people and plans to expand to about 20, according to minutes of an earlier committee meeting.
At that meeting, Ruboyianes said the pre-school’s roof needs to be replaced, but the brick facade will remain for now.
He plans to add an overhead door for freight deliveries.
An outbuilding on the site is being considered for a large painting area.
He said the company doesn’t plan to move in until late this year or early 2023.
Dreamweaver purchased the building from Ludington Area Schools in April for $115,250.
Bed and breakfast
Commissioners will also consider a special land use permit allowing for a bed and breakfast at 610 W. Ludington Ave.
Only four-to-five occupants are expected on-site at a time, mainly during the summer and holidays, according to earlier meeting minutes.
The property is owned by Patrick Patterson and his wife, Planning Commissioner Melissa Reed. Reed recused herself from discussion of the permit at an earlier meeting.