A home bakery is set to come to 207 N. Emily St. after the Ludington Planning Commission approved a permit for the business at its meeting Wednesday.
The permit allows the home’s 116-square-foot kitchen to be used for Elizabeth Nagle’s cake- and cupcake-focused business, Violet’s Bakery.
“I was just super excited when they passed it, not only about that, but the enthusiasm and the support that came from the commission was just really awesome to have,” Nagle said. “They understand that this is a stepping stone to hopefully a bigger future in the downtown area for me.”
In advance of the meeting, the commission heard from two residents with concerns about parking and increased traffic due to the business. The commission later received more letters in support, and multiple neighbors showed up at the meeting advocating for the permit, Nagle said.
Some concerned residents thought the business was going to be a “bigger production … than it actually is,” Nagle said.
“This is just a one-person operation,” she said in an interview. “I get most all of my ingredients just from our local stores, so I don’t have any Sysco delivery trucks or anything like that coming to my house.”
However, feedback from a neighbor regarding traffic during Nagle’s Easter special has inspired some changes to her processes. She said she usually has given a window of time for people to pick up holiday specials, but on Easter, “like seven cars showed up at the same time.”
“In the future, I am just setting more specific times for people to come, spaced out a little bit more so that we don’t have that traffic like that again,” she said.
Generally speaking, Nagle expects between two and eight customers to come by per week, parking in the driveway or road and not staying for more than five minutes, according to the application for the permit.
The business operated under the name Cakes by Liz in Nagle’s parents’ home in Hamlin Township beginning in 2014. Nagle said she moved to Emily Street in mid-December, renovating the kitchen, revamping her menu and rebranding to a “more mature style.”
Orders are closed for her Mother’s Day special, but Nagle said her “schedule is pretty open” and she “would love to be a part of people’s events this summer.”
She advised interested customers to check her out on Facebook or Instagram under the name by searching Violets Bakery Ludington .
“I’ve got a signature cake and cupcake menu, as well as some wedding order guides to help get us started,” she said. “You can take a look at those and just send me a message and we can get things going.”