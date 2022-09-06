The next steps in the conversion of Foster Elementary School into a multi-family residential complex are on the Ludington Planning Commission’s agenda tonight.
Commissioners will consider clearing a couple of zoning hurdles for the proposed development when they meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
They will consider issuing a permit allowing the school building to be repurposed into 38 one- to two-bedroom residential units.
They will also consider rezoning the playground and parking area across the street to allow for two more 14-unit multi-family dwellings.
The school itself is also proposed to be rezoned. Both properties are currently zoned R2-A, which allows for only single-family residences.
Foster was purchased in November for $20,000 by Datum Point Real Estate Development, with an original plan to raze the school and put up 28 townhomes in its place.
Rising construction costs and interest rates eventually made the conversion plan more economically viable, Nate Gillette, president of the development company, told the Daily News in June.
Food trucks
In other business, commissioners will also consider changing the ordinance regulating food trucks, or mobile food vendors.
The new rules are as follows:
- A site plan review is required for a lot with more than one food truck;
- The property owner must supply power other than a generator;
- A restroom facility with matching hours of operation must be within 300 feet of food trucks;
- Food trucks cannot operate within 500 feet of certain special events without the event sponsor’s permission.
Also on Wednesday
Commissioners will also consider:
- Edits to the ordinance regulating signs;
- Allowing 6-foot-tall privacy fences up to 2 feet from corner lots’ longest street frontage;
- Issuing a special land use permit for a garage and home addition at 911 N. Lavinia St. totaling 56-by-30 square feet.