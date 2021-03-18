They’re just waiting for the permits.
Work scheduled to repair the bridge that carries Business Route U.S. 31, commonly known as Pere Marquette Highway, is awaiting permits and permission from Marquette Railroad, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
“Once we have those, work will start immediately,” said MDOT Communications Representative John Richard.
Work was originally scheduled for March 1, and it was subsequently projected to start on March 15. The project was originally scheduled to last until July 6.
MDOT is replacing the bridge deck while also painting it, working on the approaches, installing new concrete curbs and gutters as well as guardrails and putting down new pavement markings.
The cost of the project is estimated at $1.3 million. The original bridge was built in 1935. Everything above the ground was replaced in 1991.