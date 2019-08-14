In the hottest days of summer, Mason County Animal Control officers, police and animal advocacy groups are encouraging dog and pet owners not to leave pets in the car.
Sarah Colbrook, animal control officer, said that heat can be deadly for dogs, and encouraged pet owners to familiarize themselves with dogs’ distress signals.
“If the dog is panting, it is in distress,” Colbrook said. “Dogs can die from heat stroke.”
Colbrook emphasized that in cars parked outdoors in the summer, temperatures can increase dramatically in just a few minutes.
“If it’s 75 (degrees) outside, and you leave a dog in the car for 10 minutes, it would reach 94 (degrees),” she said.
